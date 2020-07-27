Monday July 20

Omaha Skutt 9 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 0: The Monarchs failed to get a hit in this game, while the Skyhawks used a six run fourth inning to run away with the win in five innings.

Tuesday July 21

Fremont 6 Gretna 0: The Dragons were held to just one run as Fremont claimed game one of three games throughout this week.

Kaden Conrad had the lone hit for Gretna.

(Channel Seed) Platteview 9 Fort Calhoun 8: The Pioneers jumped out to what seemingly looked like a commanding 6-0 lead after scoring all six runs in the fourth inning. The Trojans then responded with five runs before Ft. Calhoun put up a pair more, making it 8-5.

The Trojans fought hard and rallied with four runs in the seventh to take the thrilling victory.

Braeden Banks led the Trojans with three hits and two RBIs.

Wednesday July 22

Omaha Westside 9 Omaha Bryan 3: The Warriors snagged an early 2-0 lead after one inning and then plated three in the third inning to grab early command and never look back against the Bears.

Bryan had six errors in this game.

Millard North 8 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 0: The Mustangs allowed the Rams just one hit in this game. It was in the third inning where Millard North took command as the scored five runs in the inning give themselves a 6-0 lead at that point.

Nolan Sailors got the lone hit for Ralston.

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 8 Omaha South 7: After building a 6-0 lead through four innings, Omaha South scored three runs in the fifth and sixth inning to tie the game. Furthermore, the Packers scored a run in the top of the seventh to capture the lead 7-6.

The Thunderbirds responded with a run, via a two out RBI double from Eric Anderson thus forcing extra innings. Nick Chanez then scored the winning run as a pitch got by the Packer’s catcher.

Daniel Lester led the T-Birds with three hits.

Papillon-LaVista South 6 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 4: Each team got on the scoreboard before the first inning concluded. The Cougars would tie the game at 2-2 at the end of the third inning, but the Titans brought in three key runs in the fourth inning that put them ahead for good.

Three Titan players had two hits, Nolan Lewandowski led the Cougs with three hits and a RBI.

(Channel Seed Platteview 4 Falls City 1:Three runs in the sixth inning helped the Trojans put away Falls City on the road.

Dylan Roesler led Plattview with two hits and two RBIs. Cody Metzger got the win on the mound for Platteview after pitching 6.1 innings and striking out nine batters.

Omaha Skutt 1 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 0: Skutt scored the lone run of this contest in the sixth inning to win this pitcher’s duel.

Each team only had three hits. Tyus Chudomelka led the Chieftains with two hits.

Thursday July 23

Millard South 13 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 0: The Patriots out hit the Rams 11 to two in this contest and broke the game open in the third inning as they scored seven of their runs in this inning.

Nolan Sailors and Brady Krajeski had the two hits for Ralston.

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 11 Millard Sox Black 9: After trailing 8-0 through three innings, the Monarchs kicked it in gear by scoring five combined runs through the fourth and fifth inning. Though Sox Black plated one more run in the fifth inning, Papio scored four runs in the sixth to tie the game at 9-9 before completing the comeback by scoring two in the top of the seventh.

Cole Whitehill led the Monarchs with four hits and six RBIs. Notably, Nick Barnett had three hits and two RBIs.

Omaha Westside 13 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 5: The Warriors grabbed a 4-0 lead after two innings, and though East fought back to tie the game at 5-5 through five and a half innings, Westside scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to seize control and two more runs to end the game in six innings.

Paul Schuyler and Jake Burlingame each had two hits for the Chieftains.

Fremont 5 Gretna 4: Fremont won the second meeting between these two teams. The Dragons took a 3-2 lead through three innings and then added another run in the fourth to hold a 4-2 lead.

Fremont marched in front after scoring three runs in the sixth inning which was enough to win them the game.

Mick Huber and Keagan McLaughlin each had two hits.

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 11 Creighton Prep White 2: The Thunderbirds scored three runs in the first to take early control of this game. The T-Birds scored at least one run in each inning to win this game in six innings.

Daniel Lester led West with three hits.Dane Toman earned the win on the mound after pitching for 4.2 innings and striking out five batters.

Omaha Skutt 12 Omaha Bryan 0: After going scoreless through the first two innings. The Hawks broke the scoreless tie by scoring three in the third inning, and then scored at least one run for rest of the game, including a five run seventh.

(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 16 Omaha Spikes 1: The Cougars scored seven runs in the fourth inning to defeat the Spikes after five innings.

Colin Ochoa led Gross with three hits and three RBIs.

Papillon-LaVista South 8 (FPB) Creighton Prep 7: In a game that had 23 combined hits, the Titans used a five run sixth inning to defeat the Junior Jays. Jackson Horn and Trenton Brehm each had three hits and a RBI.

Friday July 24

(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 14 Omaha Bryan 6: After falling behind 3-1 midway through the fourth inning, the Chieftains stormed back by plating six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. East would go on to score seven more combined runs in the next two innings to win this game in six innings.

Ethan Fritz and Jake Burlingame each had two hits for East. Burlingame also had five RBIs.

Papillon-LaVista South 11 Omaha Spikes 3: The Titans got to business quickly with five runs in the first inning. Despite four errors the Titans won this game over the Spikes in five innings.

Four different Titan players had multiple hits, one of which was Evan Greene who also had four RBIs to go with two hits.

(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 11 Omaha North 2: After scoring five runs in the first inning to take early command, the Rams cruised to win this game in five innings to end a four game skid.

Nolan Sailors and Blake Peabody each had two hits in this contest. Sailors also had three RBIs.

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 12 Omaha Burke 1: The Monarchs scored four runs to begin the game and take an early lead. The Bulldogs would plate one in the second inning to avoid the shutout. Papio then scored eight runs in the sixth inning to win the game in six innings.

Elkhorn 6 (DC Electric) Bellevue West 1: The Antlers scored two runs in the first inning to grab the early lead and then scored three more in the fourth.

The Thunderbirds, despite losing, out hit Elkhorn seven to six.

(FPB) Creighton Prep 6 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 4: The Junior Jays scored two runs in the first inning and the Cougars were never able to rebound from the early deficit.

Saturday July 25

Gretna 4 Fremont 3: The Dragons rallied to finally best Fremont on Saturday afternoon thanks to two runs in the fifth and sixth inning.

Jaron Lund and Keagan McLaughlin each had two hits in this game.

(Channel Seed) Platteview 1 Plattsmouth 0: Despite being out hit five to two, the Trojans shutout Plattsmouth thanks to a masterful performance by Caden Johnson on the mound, where he struck out an whopping 18 batters.

