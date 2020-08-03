Monday July 27

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 5 Papillion-LaVista South 4: After scoring the first two runs early on, The Thunderbirds got their bats going thanks to a three run fifth inning.

Nonetheless this game went down to the wire as West's Cam Madsen hit a RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to win the game for the T-Birds.

Madsen led the T-Birds with two hits and two RBIs. Jackie Bland and Garrett Freeman each had two hits for Papio South.

Omaha Bryan 5 Omaha Spikes 4: After trailing most of the game, the Bears rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to comeback and defeat the Spikes. Bryan's other run was scored in the sixth inning.

Adrian Villapondo led Bryan with two hits and three RBIs. Dave Avalos got the win on the mound after striking out six batters through 5.1 pitched innings.

(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 9 Omaha South 0: The Chieftains capitalized on three Packer errors to score seven runs in the first inning and then cruising to victory from there.

Steve Spurgeon Jr., Sam Semanko and Paul Schuyler each had two hits for East.

Creighton Prep 8 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 0: The Junior Jays took advantage of four Monarch errors to pull away with the win. Ripa, Nissen, and Barnett each had a hit for Papio.

Omaha North 4 Omaha Bryan 2: The Vikings scored three runs in the first inning to take early control and the Bears were never able to catch up.

Zach Ostrander led the Bears with three hits and a RBI.

(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 14 Millard Sox Gold 5: After seeing an early 5-0 lead vanish in the third inning. A seven run fourth inning boosted the Rams over Sox Gold. The Rams would then score two more in the fifth to seal the deal.

Jake Chronic and Brady Krajeksi each had two hits for Ralston.

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillion-LaVista 5 Elkhorn South 4: The Monarchs plated three runs in the third inning to grab the lead and hold off the Storm, despite a three run sixth inning from Elkhorn South.

Nick Ripa and Nick Barnett each had two hits for Papio.

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 14 Millard North 6: The Thunderbirds tallied up five runs in the first inning to take early control after platting three more in between time, the T-Birds ended the game by scoring six runs in the sixth, thus winning the ball game in six innings.

Tyler Kephart led BW with three hits and a RBI. Notably, four other T-Birds had at least two hits in this game.

(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 10 Millard Sox Black 5: After trading a pair of runs to each other, the Chieftains fell behind after the top half of the fifth inning was through. However, East replied with five runs in the fifth and then three more in the sixth to run away with the win despite being out hit nine to eight.

Spurgeon Jr. and Schuyler each had two hits for BE.

Papillion-LaVista South 7 Millard North 6: The Titans started off hot by scoring five runs within the first two innings to take an early lead. the Mustangs would fight back though and take the lead in the fifth inning 6-5.

The Titans would take back the game thanks to a run in the sixth and a walk-off run in the seventh to win the game.

Four Titans had at least two hits, among that group was Trenton Brehm who was also responsible for scoring three runs and two RBIs.

Omaha Central 13 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 10: In a game where the teams combined for 24 hits and eight errors. The Eagles defeated the Rams in this eight inning thriller.

Jake Chronic and Nolan Sailors each had three hits for the Rams.

Tuesday July 28

Creighton Prep 3 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 2: The Junior Jays squeaked by with the win in game one of this double header.

Roncalli Catholic 20 (Channel Seed) Platteview 3: The Trojans gave up 14 combined runs in the third and fourth inning.

Creighton Prep 8 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 5: The Junior Jays went on to top the Cougs for the second time in the same evening.

Thursday July 30

Omaha Burke 7 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 4: Despite out hitting Burke 10 to six, five early errors against the Monarchs proved costly as the Bulldogs cashed in six runs in the first three innings and the Monarchs just never caught up.

Creighton Prep Blue 3 (DC Electric) Bellevue West 2: The Junior Jays scored two vital runs in the sixth inning to steal this game. The Thunderbirds out hit CP six to four.

Creighton Prep White 8 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 3: Prep White scored all eight of their runs in the first three innings and Ralston was never able to make up the ground.

Friday July 31

Omaha Bryan 7 Millard Sox Gold 6: Despite being out hit 11 to five and having four errors, the Bears used a five run fifth inning to top Sox Gold, who had five errors of their own.

Papillon-LaVista South 8 Elkhorn South 3: The Titans got to business early, as they scored five runs in the first two innings and had 14 hits for this game. The Storm also had five errors in this game which helped Papio South score three more runs in the later innings.

Garrett Freeman had a good day at the plate with four hits and a RBI. Notably Trenton Brehm and Jackson Horn contributed two hits each for the Titans.

Omaha Central 13 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 5: In their second meeting in three days, the Rams plagued themselves with five errors, despite a solid start with five runs within the first three innings.

(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 6 Millard Sox Gold 4: In a day where the Cougars had two games, Gross Catholic started the day off with a neutral site victory.

Millard South 8 (DC Electric) Bellevue West 7: The Thunderbirds saw an early 7-0 lead disappear against the Patriots, as MS came back within one by the third inning, tied the game in the fifth, then won the game via a RBI single walk-off in the seventh.

Millard North 5 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 2: Though the Monarchs scored first, the Mustangs broke free scoring five unanswered runs through the fourth and fifth inning to take the game.

(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 9 Omaha Bryan 5: Though the Bears took an early lead 4-2 lead after two innings, the Cougars rallied back after scoring at least one run in the final four innings, including a four run sixth inning.

Saturday Aug 1

(Channel Seed) Platteview 8 Wahoo 5: The Trojans won a high hitting game thanks to seven combined runs within the third and fourth inning. There were 21 combined hits in this game.

Braeden Banks led the Trojans with three hits and a RBI.

(Channel Seed) Platteview 2 Bennington 1: The Trojans out hit the Badgers nine to two and did just enough to get the win.

Alex Draper led Platteview with three hits, and Caden Johnson had two hits while also earning the win on the mound, where he allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters.

Sunday Aug 2

Ashland-Greenwood 17 (Channel Seed) Platteview 0: The Bluejays scored 11 runs in the fifth inning after scoring three runs in the first and third inning. Notably, Platteview had seven errors in this game.

