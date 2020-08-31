PAPILLION- The Papillion-LaVista Monarchs(1-0) made a statement early as they defeated inner-city rival Papillion-LaVista South(0-1), 40-11 to begin their season.

The win is just the Monarchs second in eight years and their first win over the Titans since 2017.

“Winning is always fun, but beating your cross town rival is really sweet too,” Williams said. “I was so proud of the way our kids played and they deserve all the credit along with my coaches, my coaches coached one heck of a football game and I’m so proud of them.”

At first, the Titans had an answer for all of the big plays the Monarchs made in the first quarter. However, from the second quarter onward, the Monarchs silenced the Titan offense as they forced four turnovers to keep the Titans from scoring again.

“The defense was working really hard,” Williams said. “They were flying all over the field, and you could see they really wanted this game. They kept setting a goal, by stopping them the best they can and they achieved that goal.”

The Monarchs would score 33 unanswered points to finish the game.

Offensively, Monarch senior Cole Price ran for three touchdowns and Luke Lindenmeyer had a receiving touchdown, and junior Justin Wallace also had a 35 yard pick-six for the Monarchs. Papio South sophomore Brady Fitzpatrick scored the lone touchdown for the Titans.

The Titans will travel to Lincoln East for their next game, while the Monarchs will remain at home as they take on class A’s seventh ranked Creighton Prep.

