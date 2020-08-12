Movie Review:'Jurassic Park'

I never thought I would want to escape to an island with dinosaurs on the loose but 2020 has made that an appealing option.

I re-watched the first ‘Jurassic Park’ film this week in awe even though I have seen the entire series countless time at this point. In my opinion this first film is the best one out of the bunch.

The characters are casted well, the dinosaurs look incredible and the soundtrack is something delivered to my ears from the heavens themselves.

Paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various predators break free and go on the hunt.

The character of John Hammond to me is hilarious when viewing this movie as an adult because with his visage and British accent I can’t help but label him as British colonel sanders.

There is a scene that reinforces this when Hammond is next to a screen with an animated strand of DNA, which itself has a southern accent that pronounces dinosaur with a distinct southern drawl.

A lot of the dialogue leading up the action packed part of the movie is filled with science jargon that did confuse me as I was trying to follow along.

Then I realized most of the science in this movie is bogus so I and others that watch these films should not concern themselves with the science talk.