Movie Review:'Jurassic Park'

I never thought I would want to escape to an island with dinosaurs on the loose but 2020 has made that an appealing option.
I re-watched the first ‘Jurassic Park’ film this week in awe even though I have seen the entire series countless time at this point. In my opinion this first film is the best one out of the bunch.
The characters are casted well, the dinosaurs look incredible and the soundtrack is something delivered to my ears from the heavens themselves.
Paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various predators break free and go on the hunt.
The character of John Hammond to me is hilarious when viewing this movie as an adult because with his visage and British accent I can’t help but label him as British colonel sanders.
There is a scene that reinforces this when Hammond is next to a screen with an animated strand of DNA, which itself has a southern accent that pronounces dinosaur with a distinct southern drawl.
A lot of the dialogue leading up the action packed part of the movie is filled with science jargon that did confuse me as I was trying to follow along.
Then I realized most of the science in this movie is bogus so I and others that watch these films should not concern themselves with the science talk.
The dinosaurs do notpop until about an hour into the film which could make the first act drag on.
When the dinosaurs do eventually show up, it is well worth the wait. The movie does a great job at making me feel like I’m staring in the eyes of a real tyrannosaurus rex.
I do like the newer ‘Jurassic Park’ films that were released in the last decade but this first one introduced the premise of the series. As the series went along and became more outlandish the novelty of dinosaurs coming back to modern day began to wear off for me.
No scene in any subsequent “Jurassic Park” sequel will ever top the one where the soundtrack starts playing as the human characters encounter long neck dinosaurs that put giraffes to shame.
This film also made me realize mosquitoes are the cause of a lot of the world’s problems. Mosquitoes carry lethal diseases or in this instance are the reason why a velociraptor is running after people
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Jurassic Park” earns a four out of five buckets of popcorn just missing out on perfection due to the non-accurate science and the pronunciation of dinosaur.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!