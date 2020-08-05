Netflix's 'Kissing Booth' a mess of clichés

I reflected on the past couple of reviews I wrote and felt like I have been too positive with them.

After looking at some of the most iconic films ever made, I decided this week to stare into the deep dark abyss of garbage cinema.

It did not take me long to find this week’s target when I scrolled through Netflix’s original content library and found “Kissing Booth.”

Well, to be more precise, it was “Kissing Booth 2,” but not wanting the events of the film spoiled for me, I wanted to see the original before embarking deeper into circles of Hades of bad movies.

“Kissing Booth” can hardly be called a movie.

It seems the screenwriter copied and pasted bits of other romantic comedies and high school movies’ Wikipedia pages together and decided to call it a plot. Each scene seems to be part of a different movie and there are several lines of dialogue that made me cringe.

A couple of examples include, “If he can’t see how baller you are, he’s not the right guy for you,” or the one of many sexist comments, “no pair of boobs is worth a broken nose.”

Before I tear this film to shreds too much, there is some semblance of a plot.

When Elle Evans (Joey King), a pretty, late-bloomer who’s never been kissed, decides to run a kissing booth at her high school’s Spring Carnival, she unexpectedly finds herself locking lips with her secret crush — the ultimate bad boy, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). Sparks fly, but there’s one little problem: Noah just happens to be the brother of her best friend, Lee, (Joel Courtney) and is absolutely off limits according to the rules of their friendship pact. Elle’s life is turned upside down when she realizes that she must ultimately make a choice: follow the rules or follow her heart.