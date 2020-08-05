Omaha Storm Chasers lease payment delayed

Sarpy County and the Omaha Storm Chasers have agreed to delay the team’s next lease payment until Oct. 1.

The $238,230 semiannual payment originally was due June 1.

“Delaying the due date of the payment gives the team more time to investigate funding options available to businesses affected by the pandemic, Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly said in a press release.

“The Storm Chasers have been incredible partners for more than a decade, and we intend to support that partnership,” Kelly said in a press release.

Sarpy County will continue to pay the bond payments used to fund the stadium’s construction as scheduled.

The County owns the stadium, and issued bonds to pay for the cost of construction.

For fiscal year 2021, Sarpy County will owe: $1.6 million in bond payments.

The county splits the bond payment, pay half in December and the other half in June.

The final bond payment is due on Dec. 12 in 2035.

