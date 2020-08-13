Papillion Area Concert Band to perform at SumTur

The Papillion Area Concert Band is used to having more than 50 musicians and playing to crowds throughout the area.

Band Director Ken Molzer said the more mobile 25 member mini-PAC has been performing at community events throughout the pandemic and will now be performing on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater.

The SumTur Amphitheater has regulations in place for at least 300 audience participants.

Molzer said the mini-PAC band will perform a variety of music from “Rock Around the Clock” to “ Stars and Stripes Forever.”

He said the mini band uses smaller sized music, less chairs, plays lighter music and does not get into overtures and heavier music that the regular sized PAC band does.

“With the large stage at the SumTur, we’ll have about 25 members play, we can spread out and be 6 feet apart, so there won’t be any problem being on stage,” Molzer said.

One challenge the mini-Pac band has had to overcome is they have not rehearsed since March.

“Our members all have their own music,” Molzer said.

He said many of the band members have the played the songs many times at other events and are ready to perform at SumTur.

Molzer said for the SumTur performance the band will meet at 7 p.m. to go through the music.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m.

Gate entry is first come first served until capacity is met.

When not using restrooms or at the concession stand, audience members are expected to stay in their seating area once they have been seated.