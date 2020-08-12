Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council during its Aug. 4 meeting:
• Had a first reading of an ordinance approving the issuance of General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 with principal not to exceed $6 million. The Council approved to waive the second and third readings.
The ordinance will allow for the issuance of $6,000,000 in general obligation bonds to be issued by the City for refinancing.
• Had a first reading of an ordinance to consider a $1.6 million net increase to the City’s current expenditures and a $843,509 increase to revenues to the City’s 2019/2020 budget.
The amendment decreases necessary cash reserve by $821,309. The amendment is to adjust for unforeseen expenses related to refinancing of water bonds and general obligation bonds, necessary traffic signal repairs due to an accident, to allow for the spending of grants and donations received and a transfer to Papio Bay because of COVID-19.
• Introduced the city budgets fro the fiscal year 2020/202. The second reading and public hearing will be at a special meeting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2020.
• Had a first reading of an ordinance to amend zoning district regulations to allow custom manufacturing in the LC Limited Commercial District by special use permit.
• Had a first reading of an ordinance for a zone change from agricultural (AG) to multiple family residential for Belterra SID.
• Approved a request for a special use permit to authorize the construction of a garage and additional dwelling unit within the Downtown Overlay District at 243 N. Jefferson St.
• Approved an ordinance for a change of zone from RE Rural Residential Estates to LI Limited Industrial with a PUD-2 Planned Unit Development overlay and LI Limited Industrial for the Willa subdivision.
• Approved a proposal for a Final Plat for Willa subdivision. Two lots are proposed. Lot 1 will be zoned LI Limited Industrial with a PUD-2 Planned Unit Development overlay. Lot 2 will be zoned LI Limited Industrial. No outlots are proposed.
• Approved the Willa Subdivision Agreement, which establishes necessary public improvements.
•Approved the Willa Planned Unit Development Agreement for Lot 1. This establishes the site regulators and design standards for the development of Lot 1.
• Approved a waiver of the maximum permitted sound levels for proposed Lot 1, Willa subdivision.
• Approved an amendment to the future land use Map to adopt future land use designations for the Southwest Sub-Area to be consistent with the pending overall update of the Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map.
The boundary of the sub-area is described as : North Boundary- Schram Road and I-80, as applicable, East Boundary-HWY 50, South Boundary- Platteview Road, West Boundary- 192nd Street.
Council amended the Future Land Use Map to take out the proposed “Ridgeline Boulevard.”
• Approved an extension of the West Papillion Catholic Community Preliminary Plat for a period of one year. The applicant has indicated that the extension is necessary to allow more time to form the parish that will utilize the future site
• Approved an Agreement between the Papillion Community Foundation and the City of Papillion.
The Agreement will provide for the funding and administration of community events carried out by the Papillion Community Foundation. It will be for five years with an effective date of Aug. 5, 2020, and an expiration date of Aug. 4, 2025.
• Approved the second amendment to the Founders Ridge Subdivision agreement to adopt an updated Source and Use of Funds to adjust for unexpected costs for a right-turn lane required by the Nebraska Department of Transportation within HWY 370 right-of-way and adding several gate valves to the interior water system. Th
The amendment would also increase the anticipated valuation, which will offset the cost increases and maintain the originally approved GO debt ratio.
• Approved an ordinance that will extend the 25 mph on northbound Washington Street 25 mph around
65 feet south from the north side of the Sheridan Street intersection to the south side at the existing OPPD pole.
It will also extend the southbound Washington Street 25 mph speed limit zone approximately 175 feet north from the intersection of 5th Street to the existing OPPD pole.
The next City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
