Papillion City Council recap

The Papillion City Council during its Aug. 4 meeting:

• Had a first reading of an ordinance approving the issuance of General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 with principal not to exceed $6 million. The Council approved to waive the second and third readings.

The ordinance will allow for the issuance of $6,000,000 in general obligation bonds to be issued by the City for refinancing.

• Had a first reading of an ordinance to consider a $1.6 million net increase to the City’s current expenditures and a $843,509 increase to revenues to the City’s 2019/2020 budget.

The amendment decreases necessary cash reserve by $821,309. The amendment is to adjust for unforeseen expenses related to refinancing of water bonds and general obligation bonds, necessary traffic signal repairs due to an accident, to allow for the spending of grants and donations received and a transfer to Papio Bay because of COVID-19.

• Introduced the city budgets fro the fiscal year 2020/202. The second reading and public hearing will be at a special meeting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2020.

• Had a first reading of an ordinance to amend zoning district regulations to allow custom manufacturing in the LC Limited Commercial District by special use permit.

• Had a first reading of an ordinance for a zone change from agricultural (AG) to multiple family residential for Belterra SID.

• Approved a request for a special use permit to authorize the construction of a garage and additional dwelling unit within the Downtown Overlay District at 243 N. Jefferson St.