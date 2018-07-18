Years of praying and planning became a reality for Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday.
The church celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony in anticipation of its new building on the southwest corner of 90th Street and Highway 370. Construction on the building is expected to begin shortly and is expected to be completed in about 18 months.
“Today is the next step in this whole process,” Pastor Erik Boye told members of the congregation. “This place is not just a building, but a church comprised of people. We are building a mission outpost.”
Boye, who has been with Trinity for a decade, said the plans for a new location have been in the works for several years.
“We’ve really been looking at expansion for the last six years,” Boye said. “God opened this location up for us.”
The 16-acre spot will feature a 40,000 square foot church and will leave room for further expansion.
Trinity Lutheran has about 1,500 members and was having to split its services between two locations, the Family Life Center at 520 W. Lincoln St. and the church at 330 W. Halleck St.
“It was a challenge trying to do two services in two places,” Boye said. “Now we will be able to do everything in one place.”
Boye said it was a blessing for the many members of the congregation, many of whom were in attendance with shovels in hand to assist in the ceremony.
“Look around,” he said. “People are excited. This has been a vision for years. They’ve raised funds and now they’re ready to go.”