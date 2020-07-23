Anderson Grove welcomes new principal

The Anderson Grove Quails just welcomed a new member to the nest.

Spencer Choquette has been named Anderson Grove’s principal.

Choquette started his career as a fourth-grade teacher at Portal Elementary then moved to Carriage Hill. He’s also served as assistant principal at Bell Elementary and Carriage Hill Elementary. And now, he’s looking forward to a new adventure.

“I’m most excited about the chance to work alongside another great community at Anderson Grove,” Choquette said.

“Education is a people-first business. Serving and working with people is what excites me. I can’t wait to get to know the people better.”

Choquette said the Papillion La Vista Community Schools district is like family to him.

“Having been here my whole career it has become like a home,” he said. “The people in the schools and community are so supportive. I’ve grown as a person and educator because of so many of those amazing people within the district.”

In his new position, Choquette said he hopes to serve both students and staff.