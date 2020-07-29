Butter Fly Bench memorializes artist

Butterfly benches have been spread throughout Papillion as part of the “Wings Over Papillion” butterfly bench public art project.

Out of the 34 butterfly benches, one at Halleck Park overlooks the water and serves as a memorial to an artist, mother, wife and friend in Meredith Schleicher.

Schleicher, 40, died Aug. 15, 2019. She was a lifelong Papillion resident who embraced her city and everything it stood for.

Schleicher graduated from Papillion-La Vista High School in 1997 and after two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, returned to get her degree in graphic arts from Metropolitan Community College.

She was a third-generation welder, like her father and paternal grandfather, and soon found her niche creating art pieces from metal.

The group behind fundraising for the bench marked 28 on the bench map was Schleicher’s 1997 graduating class.

One of Schleicher’s PLV classmates, Brian Boone, said art runs in her family and was the one who was always kind of the life of the party with a sarcastic humor to boot.

“She (Meredith) was well liked by a lot of people,” Boone said.