The Judiciary Committee of the Nebraska Legislature is going to take a deep look this fall at school safety and the juvenile justice system.
A hearing to gather testimony regarding issues such as racial inequities, gun reform and school resource officers has been scheduled for Sept. 28 at the State Capitol. The hearing centers on four resolutions introduced in the Legislature this spring.
Legislative Resolution 418, introduced by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, will examine disproportionate racial and ethnic minorities in the state’s foster care and juvenile justice systems.
LR 447, introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, will examine school security measures such as gun reform, increasing the use of firearms from school resource officers, costs to provide SROs in schools, threat assessments and mental health services.
LR 429, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, will focus on SROs and the interplay between law enforcement and education.
LR 402, introduced by Steve Halloran of Hastings, will examine local school boards’ authority to allow school employees, including teachers, administrators and support staff to carry concealed handguns on school grounds.
Metro area superintendents expressed strong opposition to arming teachers in a conference with Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., in March.
At the conference the superintendents argued increasing the presence of SROs would be a better solution.