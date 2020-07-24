New hair salon opens nearby

Crowned Jewel Salon is the newest gem in Ralston.

The salon, located at 7326 Harrison St., will open Monday July 27 and owner Jennifer Villanueva said she is eager to serve the community.

“I am so excited to be the new hair salon in town,” Villanueva said.

Since she was 10 years old, Villanueva knew she wanted to be a hairstylist. For the past 10 years, she’s been living her dream as a stylist and now as a salon owner.

Crowned Jewel Salon offers a variety of services: cuts, colors and special packages such as the queen treatment which consists of a haircut, shampoo, style, deep conditioning, mini facial and a hand massage.

“We are offering hair cuts for everyone in town. From your little ones to anyone in the family,” Villanueva said.

“We are looking forward to serving the community with a nice and calm environment.”

Villanueva said the best part of being a stylist is the creative aspect.

“Coloring is my favorite thing to do because I can express yourself,” she said.

But above all, Villanueva said she most enjoys connecting with her clients.