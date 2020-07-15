The La Vista Council approved and discussed the following at its July 7 meeting:
• Approved amendments to zoning ordinances regarding sign type usage.
The amendments will allow for the use of blade signs on multi-story buildings in the mixed-use city center zoning district for the following uses: event centers, meeting halls, or public facilities.
A blade sign is a type of projecting sign that is used in areas with heavy foot traffic.
The amendments provide the ability to place roof signs that advertise an entire district or development, in addition to a building or use in the mixed-use city center zoning district.
The use of marquee signs will be allowed for event centers, meeting halls, or public facilities in the mixed-use city center district.
Under the new amendments public school facilities are exempt from the signage requirements of the La Vista zoning ordinance.
Under the current zoning ordinance, public schools in residential districts are not able to have wall signs or electronic message boards for ground-monument signs that can help communicate important information to parents or guardians like dates for school closings or events.
Signs for public facilities or public/civic events are currently exempt from the signage requirements.
•Approved the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency FY 2020-2021 budget.
• Approved the purchase of a pavement marking machine that will not exceed $6,400.