The Omaha Storm Chasers are facing a lot of unknowns in the long term when it comes to the financial impact of not having a minor league season in 2020.
Major League Baseball announced on June 30, that it would not provide its affiliated minor league teams with players, so no season can be played.
Martie Cordaro, president of the Omaha Storm Chasers, said there is no telling what the COVID-19 pandemic means for the Storm Chasers 10 years down the line.
“Definitely the next two to three years, we have both a challenge and an opportunity in front of us and we’re excited about the 2021 season and our long term relationship with the Kansas City Royals,” Cordaro said.
Federal aid has allowed the Storm Chasers to keep some staff on board and has allowed the organization to bring back some operational staff temporarily to Werner Park.
Cordaro said the Storm Chasers have made some rent payments and are working with Sarpy County as it relates to their cancelled season.
Despite there not being a minor league baseball season this year, Werner Park continues to host a myriad of special events during the coronavirus pandemic.
Werner Park has hosted annual Independence Fireworks Spectacular, a showing of “50 Summers,” a documentary about the inception of the Storm Chasers and has been selling concessions from the parking lot.
Next week Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South high schools’ baseball teams will play each other on July 15.
Cordaro said hosting community events is nothing new for Werner Park and typically there are more than 100 events held at the park every year.
“Hosting special events has always been at the core of what we do. It was a promise we made to the county back in 2009 and 2010 when this partnership was coming to fruition,” Cordaro said.
“I think our events probably are a little bit more in the public eye because we’re the only sports facility in the entire state right now at our level that’s hosting events,” Cordaro said.
Werner Park still plans on hosting the first season for Union Omaha, the city’s new professional soccer team. The season starts on Saturday.