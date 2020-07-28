Papillion-La Vista students will have fully remote learning option this fall

“I’m going to venture a guess that we’re going to find some constant revisions and changes to these plans, depending on what happens,” school board member Valerie Fisher said. “We ask for patience as we do that.”

Board member SuAnn Witt said the remote and in-person plans give people options.

“I think it’s very considerate of trying to get kids back into the classroom as much as possible, and offering an opportunity for people who don’t feel comfortable to be able to do that,” Witt said.

While the remote option was welcomed by parents who pushed for it, the in-person portion of the plan drew criticism from several speakers Monday night. They said that it was not safe enough in light of the current disease spread and that a better option would be having half the kids in school at a time to provide better social distancing.

Under Papillion-La Vista’s plan, students will not need a medical reason to enroll in remote learning. Any student can enroll.

Students who take classes remotely will not be allowed to participate in athletics or activities at the school. They must enroll for a semester. At the end of the semester, students may choose to return to on-campus learning or continue remotely.