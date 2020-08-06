Papillion Landing to require face coverings

The Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center announced on its Facebook page today, beginning Monday, all individuals ages two and up, will be required to wear a face mask or covering when in public areas.

Appropriate types of face coverings include: N95 respirator or surgical mask, homemade face covering, scarfs, bandannas or handkerchiefs.

For maximum effectiveness, face coverings should: fit snugly, but comfortably, against the face, be secured with straps or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction and be washable and dryable without damage or change to the shape.

Face covering do’s include: wear it whenever going out in public, make sure it fully covers your nose and mouth, take the mask on and off using the ear strings and wash your hands before and after putting on your mask.

Don'ts include: touch it while wearing it; if you do, wash your hands immediately, allow it to slip under your nose or below your chin, set it down on countertops or tables, touch your eyes, nose or mouth when removing it.

For additional information on how to wear and care for face coverings during this time of COVID-19, visit cdc.gov.

For more information, call Papillion Landing at 402-597-2041.

