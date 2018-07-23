His willingness to go the extra mile has put Zack Niiya in elite company when it comes to Cub Scouts in Papillion.
Zack, a fourth-grader at Bell Elementary, became the first Cub Scout in Papillion Pack 206 to earn the Luis W. Alvarez Supernova award.
The award recognizes superior achievement by a Cub Scout in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
It took Zack about a year to fulfill all of the requirements. The requirements included several field trips such as stops at a police station, Rotella’s bakery as well as a number of projects he had to complete on his own.
“It takes a huge commitment to pursue this and Zack is a very self-directed kid,” said his mom, Becky. “There are about 10 to 12 requirements they give you a year to work through. It’s a lot of hands-on work.”
Zack got some help along the way from his grandfather, Bob Keasling. A retired civil engineer, Keasling served as Zack’s mentor throughout the process.
“My dad was the perfect person to guide him,” Becky said. “They really did some special things together.”
Zack got to visit the Papillion Police Station, a water treatment plant and his favorite stop, Rotella’s.
“It was cool to see all the robots at work,” Zack said of his Rotella’s trip. “I went to the police station and learned about forensics, I got to talk to a bug scientist and my uncle took me to a water treatment plant where I learned about all the different types of water.”
Zack has been involved in Boy Scouts since he was seven and plans to eventually pursue his Eagle Scout award. His more immediate plans as a Webelow, an age division of Cub Scouts, next year are to try for the Dr. Charles Townes Supernova award.
If his determination in achieving the Alvarez award is any indication, he may be adding some more hardware down the road.
“I was really happy to be the first one from my pack to earn this award,” he said. “I thought that was really cool.”