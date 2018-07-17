Papillion-La Vista High School’s theater program was one of three schools selected for the Outstanding School Award for 2017-18 at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln June 25-30.
The Educational Theatre Association, which produces ITF and is a parent organization to the International Thespian Society, recognized the PLHS program for “fostering a collaborative environment to promote comprehensive and innovative instruction,” its promotion of school theater and its engagement in the community, according to ETA.
“(I’m) really, really honored and humbled and so proud of my students,” said Molly Grasso, drama director at Papillion-La Vista High School. “This is a student-centered program and they were over the moon to be recognized.”
Theater programs around the country submitted applications, letters of recommendation, lists of plays performed and other evidence outlining why the program deserved to be honored, Grasso said. The application covered the past five years of the program’s body of work, so Grasso said there are sophomores or juniors in college whose work is reflected in the honor.
“It definitely is a reflection of many shows and activities and projects we’ve done over the years,” Grasso said.
“All of the students are really proud and happy the program is getting the recognition of that magnitude.”
In its application, the PLHS drama program referenced its performances in plays like “Miss Saigon,” “Hairspray” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” and its strong community service through participation in fundraisers for causes such as Wounded Warriors or the American Cancer Society.
Seven students attended ITF in Lincoln, Grasso said, participating in workshops, watching performances, participating in leadership programs and auditioning for college scholarships. Two of the students, Riley Lampman, a recently graduated senior, and Mikayla Galgerud, a senior-to-be, had qualified individually in the musical theater competition.