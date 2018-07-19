The Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to take the five children of Jennifer and Adam Penick shopping for clothing and school supplies at the Papillion Walmart.
Jennifer and Adam Penick were killed June 25 in a car accident on Highway 50. Their 5-year-old daughter, Unity, was also in the car at the time and suffered an arm injury.
The Sheriff’s Office and PPD decided to step in and assist the children who were met with tragedy.
PPD Chief Scott Lyons and Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis donated to the family. The children and their grandparents were taken to Walmart for clothes and school supplies. The children were also each given $25 gift cards.
Curtis Rainge, community relations officer for the Sheriff’s Office who facilitated the shopping, said the idea was to help the children in their time of need.
“It’s hard to come back as five kids with no parents,” he said. “Walmart was instrumental in helping out.
“They lost a lot in one day, and they needed someone in the community to step up in their time of need.”