Springfield Platteview Community Schools announces fall plans

The district will try to limit the amount of passing periods or transitions as much as possible during the school day by changing the scheduling around at the secondary level.

Instead of eight periods a day, there will be block scheduling of four periods a day.

At Westmont and Springfield Elementary Schools, when feasible, specials teachers such as physical education and music will be brought into the students' regular classroom instead of having students travel to different classrooms.

The plan is open to adjustment as the district will monitor daily cases of the virus in the community.

If there is a larger spread going on in the community, the district might require students to wear mask in the classrooms.

The district will operate on a three-level plan depending on the status of COVID-19 throughout the school year. These align with the codes of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Each category has a plan in place for SPCS Students.