Springfield Platteview Community Schools announces fall plans

Springfield Platteview Community Schools released their back-to-school plans last week.
SPCS Superintendent Brett Richards said in the back-to-school announcement the district’s top priority will be trying to do what is best for students to optimally learn while trying to lower the risks of infections.
“The resumption of in-person classes, sports, and activities, (when feasible) is crucial to the growth, development and mental and emotional wellness of our students,” Richards said.
If parents choose to keep their students at home, there will be an eLearning plan available to them.
This online plan will feature daily expectations and work for students, which will include participation activities and grading.
“Kids need access to a high-quality education, even during a pandemic, for their future growth and social emotional needs,” Richards said.
Some of the highlights of the plan include:
Face masks or face coverings will not be required in the classrooms at the start of the school year but are be recommended by SPCS.
SPCS will require masks on buses, during any passing periods or transitioning of students from classrooms to other areas of the school, as well as entering and exiting the schools.
The district will try to limit the amount of passing periods or transitions as much as possible during the school day by changing the scheduling around at the secondary level.
Instead of eight periods a day, there will be block scheduling of four periods a day.
At Westmont and Springfield Elementary Schools, when feasible, specials teachers such as physical education and music will be brought into the students' regular classroom instead of having students travel to different classrooms.
The plan is open to adjustment as the district will monitor daily cases of the virus in the community.
If there is a larger spread going on in the community, the district might require students to wear mask in the classrooms.
The district will operate on a three-level plan depending on the status of COVID-19 throughout the school year. These align with the codes of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
Each category has a plan in place for SPCS Students.
Green and Yellow levels means the district would be at 100% of students being able to attend in-person classes. Orange level means only 50% of students would be able to attend daily in person classes in an every-other-day procedure. Red level means the district would be back to 100% of students in remote learning.
- Green level equates to a low cases of the virus in our district area.
- Yellow level means there are moderate cases of the virus in the area.
- Orange level means there are high cases of the virus in the area.
- Red means there are a severe number of cases in the area.
SPCS anticipates needing at least a week’s notice before needing to change to a different color’s plan.
The district might need to close down a school building for a few days or more because of student or staff infections and engage in remote learning while deep cleaning occurs.
The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department will make building closure decisions.
In the announcement, SPCS said it is important for parents to notify the school or county health department if a family member in the household is infected.
SPCS will have cafeteria table clear dividers, student desk shields, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day and at night, social distancing (as much as possible), and built in time for hygiene practices to reduce the chances of transmission of the virus.
The complete back to school plan can be found online at springfieldplatteview.org/Coronavirus-Updates.
