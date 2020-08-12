Ralston to make an additional $440,0000 in cuts in wake of COVID-19

Ralston like many other cities around the country and globe has been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the City Council meeting on Aug. 4, Finance Director Tim Bohling presented the projected impact the coronavirus will have on city finances moving forward.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said the city was making progress on Ralston Arena Finances before the pandemic.
“The operating contribution that the city gives the arena was starting to steadily go down,” Hoppe said.
In this current budget year, the Arena is on pace to finish with a city operating contribution of $1 million, a $300,000 improvement from 2018-2019.
The operating budget is what it costs every year to pay salaries and utilities to keep the doors open.
Hoppe said the city had hoped to further improve and have the operating contribution to the arena from the city be $750,000 in 2020-2021.
“Well now the arena is closed and they’re going to have re-opening costs, now we’re budgeting at a $1 million,” Hoppe said.
The re-opening cost is related to the arena hiring back staff and other coronavirus related measures that will be implemented.
Ralston is facing another challenge in the form of paying off short term debts.
In the presentation, they marked down $100,000 to help pay those debts.
Hoppe said the money for short term debt will come from the money saved on the budget cuts the city will make.
Ralston has already made around $160,000 in budget cuts in response to the coronavirus.
Some of the cuts came from the city letting go part time library employees, mowing internally as opposed to contracting out and not using the lights at the ball fields.
“We kind of nickel and dimed our way to $160,000,” Hoppe said.
On top of the already $160,000 in budget cuts, the city needs to make an additional $440,000 in cuts.
In the city’s presentation it outlined that there will likely be a reduction in library hours and cuts made to public works and the police departments.
Hoppe said the city does not know what they are going to do yet with the cuts to public works and police.
“We’re still working through a number of scenarios on how we can make that work,” Hoppe said.
He said Ralston residents will notice a lower level of service with the cuts.
“The goal obviously is to make cuts that are the least impactful to citizens in the community but that’s difficult to do and this is a pretty lean organization as it is,” Hoppe said.
Ralston has limited the raises to its employees to only a few groups that were already scheduled to have raises.
One example of this is the contract the city is in with the police union, where police are getting a 2% raise.
Another challenge facing the city is their cash balance and Ralston hopes to receive CARES act funding to help boot its reserves.
Hoppe said he hopes in the next couple of weeks the city has a better sense of what will happen with Douglas County’s distribution of CARES act funding.
“We know we’re getting something, but it’s based on some categories and what they’ll accept in terms of your submission, so we’re still waiting to hear what’s in and what’s not,” Hoppe said.
Another economic challenge the city faces is that the Metropolitan Utilities District is increasing its rate and Ralston must increase its rate by 5.5% to match it.
“Nobody likes to pay more money for a utility, but the point is we have to keep pace with this increase or that creates an even deeper hole,” Hoppe said.
Ralston will discuss its entire city budget on Aug. 18 at its first budget workshop.
