Ralston to make an additional $440,0000 in cuts in wake of COVID-19

Ralston like many other cities around the country and globe has been impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the City Council meeting on Aug. 4, Finance Director Tim Bohling presented the projected impact the coronavirus will have on city finances moving forward.

City Administrator Rick Hoppe said the city was making progress on Ralston Arena Finances before the pandemic.

“The operating contribution that the city gives the arena was starting to steadily go down,” Hoppe said.

In this current budget year, the Arena is on pace to finish with a city operating contribution of $1 million, a $300,000 improvement from 2018-2019.

The operating budget is what it costs every year to pay salaries and utilities to keep the doors open.

Hoppe said the city had hoped to further improve and have the operating contribution to the arena from the city be $750,000 in 2020-2021.

“Well now the arena is closed and they’re going to have re-opening costs, now we’re budgeting at a $1 million,” Hoppe said.

The re-opening cost is related to the arena hiring back staff and other coronavirus related measures that will be implemented.

Ralston is facing another challenge in the form of paying off short term debts.

In the presentation, they marked down $100,000 to help pay those debts.

Hoppe said the money for short term debt will come from the money saved on the budget cuts the city will make.

Ralston has already made around $160,000 in budget cuts in response to the coronavirus.