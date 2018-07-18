Ralston’s Independence Day parade has produced many memorable moments in its long history.
The 2018 version made a memory that will last a lifetime for Shaun Dolphens and Angelina Caradori.
Dolphens used the 58th annual parade as his opportunity to propose to his longtime girlfriend.
For the record, she said yes.
“I think God just put the idea in my heart,” Dolphens said. “One morning I woke up and the idea just popped in my head.”
Dolphens, director of business development for Dolphens Signs, said Independence Day carries a special significance for the couple.
“We’ve known each other most of our lives, even grew up not that far apart, but we re-connected on the Fourth of July six years ago,” he said. “It all happened by the (downtown) gazebo so that’s why all this made sense.”
Dolphens began scheming his proposal plan about two months ago, but wasn’t sure if all the pieces would come together.
“Dolphens has never had a parade entrant before, so I had to make sure we were in the parade this year,” he said. “I also wasn’t sure the ring was going to be done, then about two days before the parade, the ring was finished so then I knew it was a go.”
He also had to make sure Caradori was involved in the parade festivities.
“I told her we would be throwing out T-shirts and candy and wanted to see if she would ride along in the truck,” he said. “I thought that would be the perfect time, while the parade was going on.”
So as the truck approached the grandstand area, Dolphens got down on one knee and began his proposal.
“I was going to write this big speech, but I figured I would stumble through it, so I just said a few sentences and asked her,” he said. “I was pretty certain she was going to say yes.
“I was pretty oblivious to everything else around me. I was zeroed in on her. I thought about using the microphone, but I didn’t want to draw all that attention. I just wanted it to be a cool moment. It all happened so fast.”
He said the proposal caught Caradori off guard.
“I told a few people ahead of time and I was worried she was going to figure it out,” he said. “But she was in shock. She said I pulled it off well.”
The proposal was followed by a celebration back at Dolphens Signs, complete with champagne from Shaun’s sister, Katie.
The couple hasn’t set a date for a wedding yet, but their engagement is already off to a memorable start.
“It was great,” he said. “She couldn’t stop talking about it.”