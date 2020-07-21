Community helps birthday boy get bearded dragon

For his seventh birthday, Dominic Newburn didn’t ask for presents, instead, honks.
When COVID-19 hit, Dominic’s mother, Ashley Cap, knew a party wouldn’t be possible during the pandemic.
“He’s 7, so this has been the first year he’s really been involved and actually been able to invite friends,” Cap said.
“When we told him he couldn’t have a party he said ‘Well maybe everybody could come by and honk for me.”
Cap said Dominic was understanding of the situation, especially since the family is considered “high risk” with a new baby in the house.
Cap made a deal with Dominic, who has been wanting a bearded dragon for sometime, that if he got 700 honks, he could get one as a pet.
So, on July 12, the family, who lives on Main Street, put a sign in their front yard asking for honks.
Throughout the day, Dominic kept track of the number of honks with a pen and paper, but found it difficult to keep up.
“They were honking faster than he could write down his tally marks,” Cap said.
By 1 p.m., Dominic received well over 1,000 honks.
Cap said she did not expect so much community involvement.
“I figured people who were just driving by would honk, but we had a lot of family members and friends from school come by,” she said. “‘It wasn’t just honks. We were getting waves and happy birthday screams. All the neighbors came by and sang “Happy Birthday” for him.”
Even the Ralston Fire Department came by and let the birthday boy get in the truck and the Ralston Police also made an appearance.
“It was amazing. He said it was better than any of his past birthdays,” Cap said.
Thanks to the community, Dominic will get his bearded dragon in about one week, Cap said.
“Just like with any other pet he has to learn it’s a responsibility. He has a couple care sheets he has to read and be knowledgeable on everything before he gets one,” she said.
Cap said Dominic already has his new pet’s tanks set up and decorated in preparation for his new friend.
Though it wasn’t a traditional birthday party, Cap said Dominic’s day was still special.
“I think he had more fun getting honks than he did getting presents for past birthdays,” she said.
“Even as parents, we had so much fun sitting outside and having people drive by and honk just knowing that they were making this little boy’s day.”
Cap said this was just another example of how communities stick together during hard times.
“People will always come together and something as small as a honk can really brighten someone’s day,” she said.
