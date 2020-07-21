Community helps birthday boy get bearded dragon

“I figured people who were just driving by would honk, but we had a lot of family members and friends from school come by,” she said. “‘It wasn’t just honks. We were getting waves and happy birthday screams. All the neighbors came by and sang “Happy Birthday” for him.”

Even the Ralston Fire Department came by and let the birthday boy get in the truck and the Ralston Police also made an appearance.

“It was amazing. He said it was better than any of his past birthdays,” Cap said.

Thanks to the community, Dominic will get his bearded dragon in about one week, Cap said.

“Just like with any other pet he has to learn it’s a responsibility. He has a couple care sheets he has to read and be knowledgeable on everything before he gets one,” she said.

Cap said Dominic already has his new pet’s tanks set up and decorated in preparation for his new friend.

Though it wasn’t a traditional birthday party, Cap said Dominic’s day was still special.

“I think he had more fun getting honks than he did getting presents for past birthdays,” she said.