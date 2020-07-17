Escape to a new climate through reading

I am guessing everyone will be able to relate with me from one point in their life.

Summer (and the humidity) has officially hit the last few weeks. When you find out the feel like temperature is above 100 degrees, you know you want to stay inside that day. Imagine that magical moment when you open your front door and walk into the bliss of air conditioning? That moment didn’t happen for me a few days ago.

We open the door after working all day to a wall of thick, humid air. First thing we do is drop our things and head to the thermostat. It was 85 degrees in our house (sigh). I feel like this happens to everyone at least once in their lives. The complete disappointment that just keeps building the hotter and hotter you get.

The problem always is that things like this always happen in the peak of summer and you are definitely not the only one in the city this is happening to. So it looks like we will be waiting about a week to get our unit replaced. Thank goodness for family in town.

My brother-in-law and his family will probably get sick of us by the end of this week, but that is what family is for right? Or maybe they’ll be sad when we leave as the kids have all had new people to hang out with. I’ll try to stay on the positive side of this all.

For anyone else out there who is feeling hot, sticky and about ready to burst, check out some of these new beach reads! Get away from humid Omaha in just a few sentences to the sandy beaches where there is a nice cool breeze in your hair, cool waves casually coming up to greet your toes (and maybe a nice cold beverage in your hand with a little umbrella dangling out).