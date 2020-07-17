Escape to a new climate through reading

I am guessing everyone will be able to relate with me from one point in their life.
Summer (and the humidity) has officially hit the last few weeks. When you find out the feel like temperature is above 100 degrees, you know you want to stay inside that day. Imagine that magical moment when you open your front door and walk into the bliss of air conditioning? That moment didn’t happen for me a few days ago.
We open the door after working all day to a wall of thick, humid air. First thing we do is drop our things and head to the thermostat. It was 85 degrees in our house (sigh). I feel like this happens to everyone at least once in their lives. The complete disappointment that just keeps building the hotter and hotter you get.
The problem always is that things like this always happen in the peak of summer and you are definitely not the only one in the city this is happening to. So it looks like we will be waiting about a week to get our unit replaced. Thank goodness for family in town.
My brother-in-law and his family will probably get sick of us by the end of this week, but that is what family is for right? Or maybe they’ll be sad when we leave as the kids have all had new people to hang out with. I’ll try to stay on the positive side of this all.
For anyone else out there who is feeling hot, sticky and about ready to burst, check out some of these new beach reads! Get away from humid Omaha in just a few sentences to the sandy beaches where there is a nice cool breeze in your hair, cool waves casually coming up to greet your toes (and maybe a nice cold beverage in your hand with a little umbrella dangling out).
• “28 Summers” – Elin Hilderbrand
• “Big Summer” – Jennifer Weiner
• “The Jetsetters” – Amanda Ward
• The Unhoneymooners – Christina Lauren
• “The Summer Deal” – Jill Shalvis
The library building did open back up last week. It was so nice to see so many familiar faces...well as familiar as they can be with a face mask on! Just a reminder that our building hours and curbside hours are Monday through Saturday from 10a.m.-5p.m.
Tomorrow we are going to have a special guest at one of our ZOOM storytimes! Join me and the Nebraska Forest Service for our program called Forests (and their inhabitants) at Night! We will be enjoying stories and activities to learn more about forests and their inhabitants at night time. This event is Thursday at 9:30 a.m. You can email youthservices@ralstonlibrary.org for your ZOOM invitation. Our guest will be explaining how to make an owl buddy to go with you on your next night hike! We have the owl craft kits here at the library. You still have time to pick up this special craft kit before storytime tomorrow.
We still are doing our weekly Make & Take Craft for the kiddos. This week’s craft is a mosaic snail. All the items needed for this craft are included in the kit. Just stop by to pick up your kit! You can reserve your kit by calling the library or emailing youthservices@ralstonlibrary.org.
You don’t want to forget about our weekly StoryWalk at Wildewood Park. Today’s book is “A Cooked-Up Fairy Tale” by Penny Parker Klostermann. This is a fun story about a boy named William who delivers food that gets sent to the Fairy-Tale Headquarters. He decides to make Snow White’s wicked stepmother a caramel drizzled baked apple which doesn’t sit well with her. This fractured fairy tale is delicious, and you won’t want to miss it! You have until 8 PM tonight to enjoy it.
Our Virtual LEGO Club has been a lot of fun. Every week I have been posting different LEGO challenges for kiddos to send me pictures of their completed creations. We have done things from building LEGO boats that can float, LEGO zoos, tallest towers and more. This week’s challenge is a brainteaser. Kiddos have to try to complete a 10x10 square and fit all the different LEGO shapes into the square.
Just a reminder that if you want the most current information on what is going on in the children’s area, join our Facebook Group, Children’s Corner. You can find it on the main library’s Facebook page. I post all the new LEGO Club challenges, each week’s crafts, new children’s books that have just come in, and more!
Our monthly teen and adult craft begins today. You can reserve a kit to make scroll bugs. This is a quilling project. Quilling is when you use strips of paper and roll, shape and glue them together to create decorative designs.
This kit will give you the quilling paper and instructions to make a little caterpillar and snail. They are absolutely adorable. They would look great hidden in plants or bouquets. You could also glue them on heavy paper to make a personalized greeting card. You can call the library or email circulation@cityofralston.com to reserve your kits! You have until Saturday July 25 to pick them up.
Well, I better let you all go. I hope you all stay cool, and no one has to open the door to their houses in disappointment any time soon!
— Bailey Halbur is the director of Baright Public Library.
