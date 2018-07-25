A neighbor convinced Roy Gage Sr. to join the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department in 1961, beginning more than 30 years in service to the city of Ralston.
He retired from the RVFD 21 years later, but still responded to day calls for another decade. He also worked in the city’s Public Works department for more than 20 years. He was described by family and friends as a quiet, nice man who shied away from praise or attention but loved his family and serving the city.
Gage died on July 4. He was 89.
Dave Shively, who knew Gage through working with him in both Public Works and volunteering with the fire department, said Gage took pride in both of his roles in the city, even though he stayed out of the spotlight.
He even said Gage would be embarrassed with the attention posts about his passing garnered on social media.
“He wasn’t looking for any glory or praise. He would do his work and that was enough,” Shively said. “Roy was just happy being Roy.
“He had pride in this city and that fire department.”
Gage’s son, Roy Gage Jr., described his father as a man who loved his family, both immediate and his large extended family.
“He was always there for everyone, a very kind man,” the junior Gage said.
“Always being around all those cousins and aunts and uncles was a big thing.”
Gage Jr. echoed Shively about his father’s enjoyment and sense of satisfaction from working with the RVFD and the Public Works department, even plowing snow.
“He liked to serve the city and have streets open first thing in the morning,” Gage Jr. said.
The elder Gage was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor and brother John. He is survived by brothers Stanley and Peter (Corrine), sister Edna Frey, children Roy Gage Jr. (Cindy) and Linda Panopoulos (Nick), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His grandchildren are Jeannine Voss (Jeremy), Sean Gage (Brandy), Danielle Petruzzello (Brian) and Elizabeth Tirkas (Taso). His great-grandchildren are Luke and Levi Petruzzello, Kimber Gage and Charlotte and Ezra Voss.