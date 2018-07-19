From collecting toys to tying cozy-fleece blankets, four Girl Scouts spent six months helping animals.
For their Bronze Award project, Taylor Bergman, 11, Miarra Breitkreutz, 8, Evelynn Henderson, 12, and Addyson Moore, 10, of Ralston Troop 4592 collected donations and even made items for animals at the Nebraska Humane Society.
From January through May, the girls worked together to achieve their goals of both earning their Bronze Award and helping the Nebraska Humane Society.
“I think what really inspired them to do this is just their love for animals,” said Tara Moore, volunteer project advisor.
Moore said her daughter, Addyson, helped spark the idea of the project.
“We’ve always been a family that adopted from the Humane Society and expressed the importance of it and that’s where it kind of came from,” Moore said.
Throughout the project, the girls placed donations boxes in different pet supply stores.
By the end of May, they collected 86 cans/bags of food, 16 pouches of pet treats, two dog beds, four pails of kitty litter, two litter boxes, one bag of pet toys, two bags filled with towels and blankets and one bag full of empty pill bottles. Pet Supplies Plus also helped with donations.
In addition to that, the girls made 50 tied-fleece blankets, 162 braided chew toy items, two snuffle boards and decorated 67 wooden holiday ornaments to give to new pet owners.
“It was rewarding for me to watch them volunteer their time,” Moore said. “I’m just really proud of these girls.”
Three car loads of donations later, the girls completed their project.
Moore said after seeing how much was collected, the Nebraska Humane Society was in shock, but most of all, they were grateful for the hard work.
“When the girls saw everything they got together, they were very pleased with themselves,” Moore said.
The Scouts are expected to receive their Bronze Award by September.
By completing this project, Moore said she hopes the girls learned “an understanding of how important it is to help out our local community.”