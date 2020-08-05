Knight named Blumfield principal

When Casey Knight started his career, he knew he wanted to go back to the place it all began, Ralston Public Schools.
Knight grew up in the district where he attended Meadows Elementary, Ralston Middle School and graduated from Ralston High School.
“I’ve really been a part of Ralston Public Schools since I was 5 years old so it’s a place I love and I plan on being for a long time,” Knight said.
This year, Knight was named principal at Blumfield Elementary.
Previously, Knight taught sixth grade at Seymour Elementary and served as administrative intern at Mockingbird Elementary and Blumfield.
Now, he’s eager to return to Blumfield in a new role.
“I’m just excited to get to know that kids better and the community better,” Knight said.
Knight, who student taught at Blumfield years ago, said he never imagined he’d become principal of the school that meant so much to him.
“My goal was to get back to Blumfield,” he said. “I was sad to leave Seymour and all the relationships I built there with all the families and staff and kids, but it’s really exciting to get back to Blumfield.”
Knight is also looking forward to rekindling relationships with teachers he’s worked with in the past.
“A lot of the teachers who were there when I student taught are still there so it’s really neat being able to get to know everyone again and get to know them while in a different role,” he said. “That part is really exciting.”
As principal, Knight said he wants to continue to grow the community within Blumfield.
“I think it’s really important to build relationships with kids, staff and families, that’s the number one thing,” he said.
“Also, getting to know people and being able to listen and have a calm disposition, getting to know their goals and where they want to go, I think that’s really important for a principal.”
Overall, Knight said he wants Blumfield to be a place of welcoming and support.
“Culture is so important. As a teacher, I just wanted the kids to want to come to school and I want that same thing to go into being a principal,” he said.
“I want all the kids in our school to be happy when they show up everyday. I want it to be a fun place for staff. I just want it to be a place everyone wants to be.”
