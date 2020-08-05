Knight named Blumfield principal

“A lot of the teachers who were there when I student taught are still there so it’s really neat being able to get to know everyone again and get to know them while in a different role,” he said. “That part is really exciting.”

As principal, Knight said he wants to continue to grow the community within Blumfield.

“I think it’s really important to build relationships with kids, staff and families, that’s the number one thing,” he said.

“Also, getting to know people and being able to listen and have a calm disposition, getting to know their goals and where they want to go, I think that’s really important for a principal.”

Overall, Knight said he wants Blumfield to be a place of welcoming and support.

“Culture is so important. As a teacher, I just wanted the kids to want to come to school and I want that same thing to go into being a principal,” he said.

“I want all the kids in our school to be happy when they show up everyday. I want it to be a fun place for staff. I just want it to be a place everyone wants to be.”

