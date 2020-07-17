Movie Review: 'Scoob!' saved by nostalgia

I am all for dramatic and frightful films and I swear I will get to watching and reviewing those for everybody but during these times, I need a good laugh.

This week I streamed the latest iteration of Scooby Doo in the film “Scoob!”

Before I get into the meat of this review, I have to preface this by saying when watching a movie like ”Scoob!” I need to remind myself that I am no longer the target audience of the Scooby gang and their adventures.

What might not entertain me could entertain a younger viewers.

The phrase “I would’ve gotten away with it if it hadn’t been for those meddling kids,” has burned itself into the lexicon of the global masses.

Newly refreshed with computer animation, “Scoob!” is meant to serve as a reboot for the classic cartoon series.

In this film, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever — a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined.

Just from reading the plot I got a gut feeling that the movie would try to be something that Scooby Doo is not, a blockbuster style series.

This movie has a massive problem with deciding what wants to be is.

Part of the movie pays homage to the more than 50-year history of Scooby Doo and features various characters from cartoon legend Hanna-Barbera’s library.

“Scoob!” starts off at a high point, introducing how Scooby and Shaggy meet for the first time. It goes on to show the mystery gang meets on Halloween, all dressed up in exciting costumes from a knight in shining armor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.