Today is another busy Wednesday at the Baright Public Library. The day will begin with Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Our stories and songs this morning will be beach themed, so everyone can relax and imagine themselves on the warm (and not humid) beach.
At noon, our monthly Lunch and Learn for adults will begin. This month, Joseph Weber will be here to talk about transcendental meditation in America. Transcendental meditation is an effortless technique for recharging your mind and body to have a more positive attitude. Weber will be discussing how transcendental meditation affected a small town in Iowa. This type of meditation became very popular in the 1960s and 1970s, during a time of much needed refreshment during the hardships of war. Weber will also discuss the religious and cultural questions about tradition and change, healing, community, place and much more.
At 1:30 p.m. we will have the Omaha Symphony here to do a workshop with the kids. Join us to learn about different musical terms and rhythms set to rock music. A craft is included. No need to register, just come on in.
Dancing Storytime will take place at 2:30 p.m. followed by Lego Club and Reading with Morgan (our reading therapy dog) from 3 to 4:30 p.m. We have a fun-filled day for all ages so please stop by.
We will be at Scorz Bowling Alley Thursday for Out and About Storytime at 10:30 a.m. We will have stories, songs and a behind the scenes tour of the bowling alley. Last week, we went to Prehistoric Putt for the first time. If you haven’t gone before, I would highly recommend checking it out. The dinosaur themed putt-putt course takes you back thousands of years. The kids were in absolute awe of the place.
The adult Monday Night Book Club will be meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “People of the Book” by Geraldine Brooks. Hanna Heath is an Australian rare-book expert. She is offered the job to analyze and conserve the Sarajevo Haggadah, one of the earliest Jewish volumes ever to be illuminated with images. As she starts working, Hanna discovers tiny artifacts in the binding of the book such as insect wing fragments, wine stains, salt crystals, and a white hair. These artifacts are helping her uncover the true mystery of this book and whose hands it has traveled through. I actually bought this book when it first came out because it intrigued me. Sadly, it has still been sitting on my bookshelf without being opened. My goal is to finally allow this book to tell its story this week. (I’m hoping to avoid wine stains on this copy).
The Lunch Truck is still here at the library on Monday through Friday from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. In June, we fed over 1,300 children in our community. We can’t thank the Food Bank for the Heartland and the Salvation Army enough for providing such great lunches for our families in our community. The Lunch Truck will be here until Aug. 10.
I can’t believe how fast summer has flown by. We only have two more weeks for the Summer Reading Program. So if you haven’t completed your reading goal, you still have time to finish. We hope to see everyone soon at the Baright Public Library.
— Justine Ridder is the youth services librarian at Baright Public Library