Ralston City Council recap

The Ralston City Council approved and discussed the following at its July 7 meeting:

• Approved a liquor license for Korea Garden, 5352 S. 72nd St.

• Approved three ordinances that will revise and amend city zoning ordinances and zoning maps.

The three ordinances were discussed and voted on at the same time by the Council.

The first ordinance will amend the official zoning map of the City of Ralston to expand the Town Center District.

The second ordinance will amend the official zoning map of Ralston to apply a Hinge Overlay District.

The third ordinance amended and revised city zoning ordinances.

The first amendment will allow for light industry in town center zoning with a special use permit.

The second amendment will permit the restoration of 100% of the cash value of the lot in case of natural disaster.

The new proposed amendment will change the restoration cost to, that which does not exceed the actual cash value of the structure, rather than the previous language that required it not to exceed 50% of the total tax assessed value of the lot including all improvements.

Within the zoning changes there were three supplemental regulations that were approved.

They include:

• If any structure or property used as a lawful nonconforming use becomes vacant or unused for a continuous period of one year, any use after this time period must conform to all use regulations applicable to the zoning district.

• Should any structure occupied by a lawful nonconforming use be damaged to the extent that the cost of restoration exceeds the actual cash value of the structure, the nonconforming use shall no longer be permitted.