Ralston looking to create more businesses and jobs

Whitten said the opportunity zone will allow him to invest an additional 27% into the area.

The 27% comes from tax incentives from businesses in the economic opportunity zone. It’s a provision in the 2017 tax cuts that allows governors to create those zones. There are 44 economic opportunity zones in Nebraska in 18 counties.

“We are also going to redevelop this beautiful building into an amazing new hub,” Whitten said. “A live work hub where people can live in beautiful town homes that we build, in apartments we build here on the property.”

Whitten said his company is potentially looking to remake the top floor of the granary as a wedding venue.

“Our whole goal here is to create growth, new jobs, new industries, new developments and that’s what we have here,” Congressman (Rep.) Don Bacon said.

Bacon said he was glad to see an investor like Whitten take advantage of the opportunity zone.

“We see it right over the yard here, a lot of new businesses because of the opportunity zones and now it’s coming here to this facility,” Bacon said.

He said the plans Ralston has for future development are beautiful.