A 26-year-old Ralston man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Springfield girl was sentenced Wednesday to five to 15 years in prison.
Codi J. Verratti had pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County District Court.
Under state sentencing guidelines, Verratti must serve 2½ years before he is eligible for parole and must be released after serving 7½ years.
He was credited for 353 days he already has served in jail.
Officials said Verratti knew the girl because he was a family friend.
Verratti previously was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault involving a minor in 2014 in New Hampshire and was required to register as a sex offender. In October, he was charged in Douglas County with violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act, a felony. He is awaiting trial on that charge.