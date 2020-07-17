Ralston Public Schools announces fall plans; students and staff to wear masks

Ralston Public Schools has announced its plans to reopen the district and welcome all students back into the buildings Aug. 11.

The district announced its Return to Learn protocol in a letter sent out to families July 1.

The protocol introduced a three-level plan depending on the status of COVID-19 throughout the school year.

Green Level, the level which the school plans to open with on Aug. 11, outlines the following safety precautions: Increased availability of hand sanitizer, frequency of handwashing and frequency of cleaning high touch areas, limited visitation to school buildings, social distancing in classrooms, hallways, and other areas of the school when possible, daily symptom check performed by staff with assistance from parents and limiting large group gatherings.

Yellow level aims to de-densify the population by splitting students into two groups, group A and group B, which will each have a modified schedule to ensure more plan time for educators as well as time to deep clean. With this plan, the two groups will alternate face-to-face learning. On days where students are not in school, they will participate in independent learning.

In addition to a modified schedule, the yellow level will take the following precautions: Random temperature checks, no visitors in school buildings, lunch/breakfast in classrooms or limited group size in cafeterias, staggered arrival and dismissal, staggered hallway movement, no out of state travel and limited in-state travel, assemblies and pep rallies.