Ralston Public Schools announces fall plans; students and staff to wear masks

Ralston Public Schools has announced its plans to reopen the district and welcome all students back into the buildings Aug. 11.
The district announced its Return to Learn protocol in a letter sent out to families July 1.
The protocol introduced a three-level plan depending on the status of COVID-19 throughout the school year.
Green Level, the level which the school plans to open with on Aug. 11, outlines the following safety precautions: Increased availability of hand sanitizer, frequency of handwashing and frequency of cleaning high touch areas, limited visitation to school buildings, social distancing in classrooms, hallways, and other areas of the school when possible, daily symptom check performed by staff with assistance from parents and limiting large group gatherings.
Yellow level aims to de-densify the population by splitting students into two groups, group A and group B, which will each have a modified schedule to ensure more plan time for educators as well as time to deep clean. With this plan, the two groups will alternate face-to-face learning. On days where students are not in school, they will participate in independent learning.
In addition to a modified schedule, the yellow level will take the following precautions: Random temperature checks, no visitors in school buildings, lunch/breakfast in classrooms or limited group size in cafeterias, staggered arrival and dismissal, staggered hallway movement, no out of state travel and limited in-state travel, assemblies and pep rallies.
Red Level, remote learning from home, will be put into place if there is a substantial spread of cases in the community. At this level, the district will execute its Remote Learning Plan. Students kindergarten through 12th grade will be issued a technology device to complete school work. Students will engage with their teacher every day online. Educators will hold class via Zoom or Google Classroom. Virtual instruction will include real-time instruction with a teacher and “on your own” or “independent learning” from home. Students will not be allowed on campus while in Red Level.
While RPS plans to start the school year in Green, Superintendent Mark Adler said because the virus is constantly changing, he expects a change in levels throughout the year.
“We are working really hard to follow the health directives of our local health leaders and even federal health leaders” Alder said.
Adler said he is eager to get students back in the buildings.
“I don’t think there is a way to state how excited we are to get our kids back and our teachers back to learning,” he said. “But with that said, we know there are a lot of details and a lot of really important things we have to cover to get to that point.”
One major change this year, Adler said, is that students and staff will be required to wear masks during school hours.
“Everybody is going to have to be a part of this to make it work,” he said. “We may have to do things we don’t like but when the smoke clears at the end of the day, it’s going to be about how we keep ourselves and our friends and community safe.”
With months of schools being closed already, Adler said he knows it’s been challenging for students to be away from their peers.
“If we can get back to normal in a safe and healthy way, I just think it’s going to do amazing things for our kids, our families and our community and that’s what we want to get to,” he said.
