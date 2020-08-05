Ralston Public Schools back-to-school update

Ralston Public Schools announced a change to the upcoming school year in a letter sent to families on July 23.

Earlier this month, RPS announced its plans to reopen the district and welcome all students back into the buildings on Aug. 11 in its Return to Learn protocol in a letter sent out to families July 1.

The protocol introduced a three-level plan depending on the status of COVID-19 throughout the school year.

Originally, the district announced its plan to open in the green level, which would allow all students to return to the buildings with safety protocols in place.

However, with further consideration, RPS Superintendent Mark Adler said the district will open in the Yellow level.

Yellow level aims to de-densify the population by splitting students into two groups, group A and group B, which will each have a modified schedule to ensure more plan time for educators, as well as time to deep clean. With this plan, the two groups will alternate face-to-face learning. On days where students are not in school, they will participate in independent learning.