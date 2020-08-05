Ralston Public Schools back-to-school update

Ralston Public Schools announced a change to the upcoming school year in a letter sent to families on July 23.
Earlier this month, RPS announced its plans to reopen the district and welcome all students back into the buildings on Aug. 11 in its Return to Learn protocol in a letter sent out to families July 1.
The protocol introduced a three-level plan depending on the status of COVID-19 throughout the school year.
Originally, the district announced its plan to open in the green level, which would allow all students to return to the buildings with safety protocols in place.
However, with further consideration, RPS Superintendent Mark Adler said the district will open in the Yellow level.
Yellow level aims to de-densify the population by splitting students into two groups, group A and group B, which will each have a modified schedule to ensure more plan time for educators, as well as time to deep clean. With this plan, the two groups will alternate face-to-face learning. On days where students are not in school, they will participate in independent learning.
The plan, the letter states, will allow students to safely social distance in all parts of the school while also receiving more one-on-one attention from educators while in the building.
In addition to a modified schedule, the yellow level will take the following precautions: Random temperature checks, no visitors in school buildings, lunch/breakfast in classrooms or limited group size in cafeterias, staggered arrival and dismissal, staggered hallway movement, no out-of-state travel and limited in-state travel, assemblies and pep rallies.
In the letter sent out to families, Adler said he believes opening in yellow will benefit students and staff.
“I know this decision will be inconvenient for some families in our school community. There has never been an easy decision throughout this entire pandemic. As a Ram family, we will continue to respond with flexibility, patience, partnership, care, compassion, grit, and gratitude,” Adler said in the letter.
