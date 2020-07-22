Senior Column

There was plenty of clapping, foot tapping and singing softly behind our face masks as we thoroughly enjoyed the show. Joe said he too was so glad to be able to sing again. We had had our temperatures checked before entering and the floor was marked so traffic moved in one direction to completely avoid contact with each other. We felt safe.

Over at the Ralston Automotive Gas Station Angela was back pumping gas after two days off. As promised I got to meet Ellie, her 6-month-old Dalmation Australian Shepherd. Angela is now the proud grandmother of two. Isabela, 2, now has a baby brother, Xazier James, who was born at 1:31 a.m. on July 6 weighing 9 pounds and 7 ounces.

Charlene Lauer actually got to get out of town. Charlene’s daughter in law, Diane drove her to Lincoln to visit her sister, Shirley. Shirley has had some health issues and while Charlene was able to talk to her on the telephone, they both were delighted to see each other in person following social distancing.