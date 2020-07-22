Senior Column

Last Wednesday would have been birthday cake and ice cream day had our Ralston Senior Center been open.
Celebrating July birthdays are: Donna Burke, MaryAnn Dynek, Grace Engelmann, JoAnn Hermanek, Dolores (Dode) Homic, Grace Krzemien, Gerald Loontjer, Darlene Nigren, Viola Pignotti, Beverly Sadler, Bob Sorenson, Kathy Soula, Nancy Szynskie, Mildred Torrence, Gary Walters and Nancy Wolff.
I parked one parking spot away from Frances Wieneke at the last La Vista car bingo so we had a nice chat. As we chatted about life during this pandemic, Frances reminded me how much better off we are than some people who are even more restricted.
We were surprised and delighted when Kaily handed out a revised calendar and informed us the La Vista Senior Center would be opened July 13th. On July 15 they celebrated by having root beer floats from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Kaily made and served 42 root beer floats.
Thursday the 16th with chairs spaced six-feet apart in the air conditioned gym, we were entertained by Joe Taylor from the Merry Makers. Joe, who usually performs five shows each week, said this was the sixth show he has done since March.
Originally he had planned a trip to Italy, leaving March 15 but that fell apart when the virus started.
Joe started the hour long show with Nat King Cole songs, followed by songs by Engelbert Humperdink, Dean Martin, Willy Nelson, Frank Sinatra and Perry Como.
There was plenty of clapping, foot tapping and singing softly behind our face masks as we thoroughly enjoyed the show. Joe said he too was so glad to be able to sing again. We had had our temperatures checked before entering and the floor was marked so traffic moved in one direction to completely avoid contact with each other. We felt safe.
Over at the Ralston Automotive Gas Station Angela was back pumping gas after two days off. As promised I got to meet Ellie, her 6-month-old Dalmation Australian Shepherd. Angela is now the proud grandmother of two. Isabela, 2, now has a baby brother, Xazier James, who was born at 1:31 a.m. on July 6 weighing 9 pounds and 7 ounces.
Charlene Lauer actually got to get out of town. Charlene’s daughter in law, Diane drove her to Lincoln to visit her sister, Shirley. Shirley has had some health issues and while Charlene was able to talk to her on the telephone, they both were delighted to see each other in person following social distancing.
I heard from Anne and Verne Mecseji, they too miss our food, birthday cakes and bingo at the Ralston American Legion and hope the senior center will start up again. In the mean time they are both fine, not doing a lot but staying safe. Anne was often the bingo caller at the Legion and taught us many new plays they had learned on their trips to Nevada. Verne always had a supply of bags of candy for the winner of the blackout.
Since all their planned bus tours have been cancelled Mary and Tony Perry have enjoyed getting out watching their grandson Will play baseball.
The rescued Shih Tzu, Pepper that Richard Christensen adopted the end of April has settled in. She has picked a spot underneath a living room chair as her spot to lay and rest. Whenever Richard leaves the house without her she can be found patiently sitting by the front door waiting for him to come back.
Thank you for your comments and input. Keep in touch and stay safe.
— Janet Renko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center
