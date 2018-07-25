It was good to be back at the senior center on July 11. The group waiting for the nurse was disappointed to learn she was not coming as we heard she had been in an automobile accident. The nurse will be at the senior center the first Wednesday of August.
We did have entertainment as scheduled, The Links, and as a special surprise Jimmy Link, Mary’s husband, was there and sang a few songs for us. Many remembered them from their days playing at Club 89. The music was country western, featuring Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson songs. Mary had no trouble getting volunteers to shake the rhythm sticks, which are like a tambourine on a stick. Ron Wilson, who made a special visit to enjoy The Links, took a rhythm stick as did Leslie Hanley, Bev Sadler, Marvin Barrett, Linda Krauter and myself. Since they are part of the Merrymakers we were able to enjoy the show for the whole hour. Thanks again to Ila Hossler, our program coordinator, for her efforts in scheduling our entertainment.
Diane Walters reported that we collected $68.28 for the Stephen Center during June, making our year-to-date total $575.88. The patriotic decorated can is on the desk as you enter.
Since we are well into summer we get to enjoy beautiful flowers from Hossler’s garden, which she brings in for the desk. Lee Onken brought some fresh cucumbers from her garden as did Floyd Durkop. The produce truck was out in the Ralston House parking lot bright and early selling fresh produce.
Due to health issues the Bingo parties for July 12 and 26 were canceled but will resume for Aug. 9 and 23.
The July trip to Sloan, Iowa, and the Winna Vegas Casino went well. As usual they all had a good time and look forward to the Aug. 14 trip. Diane West escorted the group and came back with a few more dollars than she’d left with. Be sure to call Dorothy at 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
We were pleasantly surprised to have Bev Couture back with us at exercise class. She is feeling better and said she’d missed us too.
Over at the Ralston American Legion, Pat and Bob Eccles were the cooks Wednesday evening and did a great job getting all the orders cooked and served. Marilyn Dyer and I even got cheese sauce with our cauliflower.
Of course there has to be some kind of glitch to make it interesting. Anne Mecseji was bingo caller and could not find where the boxes of candy bars (our prizes) had been stashed. Her husband Verne helped out, making out IOUs which were given to the winners. In fact we had so many winners he had to make some more. Joann Stenberg started off with a bingo, followed by Dean Betzer and Donna Krambeck. For the final blackout, Scott and Jerry Fouts and Marilyn Dyer each had a blackout. Verne faithfully brought his supply of bagged candy so after the blackout his supply was depleted. They will have to go shopping and replenish his supply. Winners, just bring back your IOU to get your candy bar next time. The next Wednesday, Cora Mather was back as bingo caller along with two full boxes of candy bars. Devrin Mather took the food orders and Bob and Pat Eccles did the cooking and everything went smoothly. Bev Couture was pleased to bingo three times and again luck was at my table with all of us except one winning a few times. Scott and Jerry Fouts promised to share their candy with Margaret.
On July 15 a group from Saint Gerald Friends on Q and Trinity United Methodist Church enjoyed the production of “Annie” at the Ralston Community Theater. People said it was the best play they had ever seen. The theater was full, as it was a sellout. Afterward we filled the party room at Spaghetti Works and enjoyed a wonderful dinner and visiting. The lasagna, which is my favorite, was popular all around the room. This year Marge O’Reilly led the group from Trinity United Methodist Church in singing the blessing before meals which was truly beautiful. Some of us invited a few future senior citizens to join us and see how much fun we have.
The Independence Day holiday falling on a Wednesday and changing our routine affected more than us seniors. Our menu was switched around because it happened to Larry, our caterer too. So it was a surprise to be having spaghetti when we expected roast pork. We will be having the roast pork today. The August menus are on the back table. Our menu for Aug. 1 will be fried chicken breast, roasted potatoes and vegetables and we will be entertained by vocalist Tim Javorsky. Please call 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.
Thank you for all your comments and input. You know how to reach me.
— Janet Rentko is a member of the Ralston Senior Center