Sarpy County adopts One- and Six-Year Road plan

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the CONNECTSarpy One- and Six-Year Road Project Program that details county transportation improvements over the next several years, according to county Communications Manager Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett.

“This is the most aggressive and visionary road program that Sarpy County has embarked on during my time on the county board, and maybe ever,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly, through a news release. “I’m proud to be part of this much-needed effort because it will drastically enhance our network of roads in a fiscally responsible, well-planned way.”

The plan focuses on approximately 75 projects that involve improving road safety, replacing bridges and encouraging economic growth. The plan is broken into four main categories: the 180th and Giles corridor, Platteview Road, major arterial streets and bridges.

The entire program is a $220 million investment spread across six years. The One- and Six-Year program offers project timelines and funding sources, which may include highway allocation revenue, bonds, Arterial Street Improvement Program (ASIP) funding, county general fund revenue, partnerships with private developers and other sources. Only the projects in the first year have approved funding.

The plan offers flexibility in later years, as some projects may be development driven and priorities may shift due to market conditions.

Read the entire One and Six Year Road Project Program here.

