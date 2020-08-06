Sarpy County and Omaha join for Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha will serve more metro area residents through a new partnership between Omaha and Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County. The two Habitat organizations united under the name Habitat for Humanity of Omaha this month to expand their reach and impact in delivering quality, affordable homeownership solutions to the greater Omaha community. Habitat Omaha will now work throughout Burt, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties.

“It’s never been more important to have a stable, safe place to live,” said Dan Patterson, a former Sarpy County board member now serving on Habitat Omaha’s board. “By joining together, we are positioned to meet these unprecedented times with an unprecedented effort.”

The Sarpy County Habitat Board of Directors initiated the restructuring last year. They voted in November to pursue the arrangement, which was then approved by the Omaha Board of Directors in December. The final steps of the process were completed in June 2020.

“This unification couldn’t have come at a better time. So many of our friends and neighbors are facing difficult financial circumstances due to the pandemic’s economic impact,” said Amanda Brewer, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha CEO. “By joining forces permanently, we’ll be combining the infrastructure, resources and dedicated volunteers and advocates from both organizations to further the impact Habitat has in our communities.”

The types of housing needs seen from block to block can vary greatly in the metro. This partnership will allow the organization to better consider the variation of needs and address them as one united group, with resources from both entities and support from Omaha’s well-established infrastructure.