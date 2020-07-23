Study assessing need for additional interchange in western Sarpy County

Sarpy County’s rapid growth south and west of Nebraska Highway 370 and Nebraska Highway 50 has raised questions about transportation issues and needs.

As a result, the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), in coordination with Sarpy County, Gretna and Papillion, is in the process of developing the Sarpy County I-80 Planning Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study to answer questions about whether an additional interchange is needed.

Mike Helgerson, MAPA transportation and data manager, said the action is a result of work the organization has been doing over the course of the past several years with the Nebraska Department of Transportation looking at the future of the interstate system in the greater Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa, region.

“One of the things that became apparent during that study, which was called the Metro Travel Improvement Study, was that with all the forecasted housing and employment growth that we are anticipating in our region that the area of Highway 370 and I-80 is going to have a lot of traffic challenges.”

This effort will build on the results of previous studies, analyze traffic and land use, develop and evaluate alternatives and engage the public. Once the study is completed, future work may involve preparing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents, an Interchange Justification Report (IJR), design and construction, according to information provided by MAPA.

Helgerson said the study, which costs a little more than $350,000, is being funded 60% federally and 40% at the county level.