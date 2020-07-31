T.E.A.M. addresses negative impacts of tobacco, honors area groups taking action

While Covid-19 is on the forefront of our minds, there is another killer in our midst.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) lists commercial tobacco as the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the US, killing 480,000 humans a year — 2,500 of which are in Nebraska. Smoking cigarettes leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body. Tobacco kills more humans in the US than AIDS, alcohol, car accidents, illegal drugs, murders and suicides combined. Exposure to secondhand smoke is a known cause of cancer.

If smoking continues at the current rate among U.S. youth, 5.6 million of today’s Americans younger than 18 years of age are expected to die prematurely from a smoking-related illness. This represents about one in every 13 Americans aged 17 years or younger who are alive today.

The total economic cost of smoking is more than $300 billion a year, including nearly $170 billion in direct medical care for adults and more than $156 billion in lost productivity due to premature death and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Creation of tobacco-products increases deforestation and tobacco waste is the No. 1 item littered on the planet. The hazardous chemicals leach into our soil, storm water, run-off, and is used to irrigate our crops.

It’s almost impossible to walk down a street in our city without spotting cigarette butts.

A local coalition of more than 60 organizations, businesses, individuals and elected leaders, Tobacco Education & Advocacy of the Midlands (T.E.A.M.), brings the community together to address these negative impacts of tobacco in Sarpy and Cass Counties. Each year they honor organizations and individuals from different sectors who have significantly affected one or all of the 17 different communities within the service area with their efforts.