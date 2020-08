The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is extending its hours for Sarpy County residents and business owners.

As of Aug. 3, the Treasurer’s office will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents are able to renew their vehicle registration or pay their property taxes online at Sarpy.com/Treasurer.

