Schuyler teen dies in crash

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Schuyler teen died Thursday and her sister was injured after the car they were in collided with a semi truck in Colfax County a day earlier.

Veronica Vasquez, 17, of Schuyler was driving south on Nebraska 15 in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix when she stopped at the intersection of Nebraska 91 before pulling in front of the semi traveling east, according to a release from the Colfax County Attorney's Office.

Vasquez and her 13-year-old sister, Ynelei Vasquez, who was a passenger, were airlifted to area hospitals.

The semi collided with the passenger side of the car; both teens were wearing seat belts.

The county attorney's press release on Friday did not have information about Ynelei's condition.

The driver of the semi, Rick J. Sherman, 47, of Winnsboro, Texas, did not require medical attention.