Scoreboard

FOOTBALL
NFL agate goes here
FBC score list goes here
bowl glance
BASKETBALL
NBA preseason glance with today’s results and tomorrow’s schedule (no standings)
College basketball
Results Saturday
MEN
AP Top 25
No. 1 Gonzaga 99, No. 3 Iowa 88
No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69
No. 7 Villanova vs. St. Joseph's, late
No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48
No. 15 Florida St. vs. Central Florida, late
No. 20 Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70
No. 22 North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63
Big East
Indiana 68, Butler 60
Villanova vs. St. Joseph's, late
Big Ten
Gonzaga 99, Iowa 88
Indiana 68, Butler 60
Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78
Ohio State 77, UCLA 70
Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48
Summit League
Kansas City 98, Kansas Christian 42
Kansas City 95, Kansas Christian 36
Texas State 70, Denver 68
Midlands
Briar Cliff 81, Doane 65: Quinten Vasa had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Chargers, while Anthony Laravie scored a game-high 25 for the Tigers.
Northwestern 82, Bellevue 79: Alex Van Kalsbeek totaled 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Jemeil King had 19 points and five assists for the Bruins.
Others
East
Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68
Hartford 63, Maine 60
Iona 72, Rider 64
La Salle 71, Delaware 61
Marist 61, Manhattan 39
Niagara 81, Fairfield 61
St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69
St. Peter's 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Stony Brook 73, Binghamton 59
Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT
Temple 72, NJIT 60
UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64
South
Alabama A&M 93, South Alabama 90, 2OT
Auburn 77, Troy 41
Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72
Chattanooga 69, UAB 66
ETSU 62, Lee University 53
East Carolina 73, James Madison 64
Flagler 73, North Florida 66
Georgia 83, Cincinnati 68
Georgia Southern 103, FIU 99, 2OT
High Point 71, William & Mary 49
Louisiana Tech 86, Lamar 57
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, McNeese St. 65
Miami 73, Jacksonville 64
N. Kentucky 79, Youngstown St. 64
NC State 69, Campbell 50
Samford 65, Kennesaw St. 63
Southern Miss. 60, Louisiana-Monroe 47
Stetson 95, Carver 51
Tennessee St. 90, Crowley's Ridge 68
The Citadel 91, Longwood 89
Tulane 77, Grambling St. 65
UNC-Greensboro 71, Elon 64
Vanderbilt 59, Radford 50
Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57
W. Kentucky 73, Alabama 71
West Virginia Tech 73, Morgan St. 67
Winthrop 87, Furman 71
Midwest
Akron 93, Malone 83
Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68
Cleveland St. 63, Fort Wayne 61
Dayton 65, Mississippi 62
Ill.-Chicago 74, Oakland 72
Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57
Milwaukee 68, Green Bay 65
Missouri St. 94, Northwestern St. 67
Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57
Wright St. 93, Detroit 70
Southwest
Oklahoma 84, Houston Baptist 65
Sam Houston St. 82, Rice 69
Texas A&M-CC 99, Our Lady of the Lake 72
Far West
CS Bakersfield 87, Saint Katherine 46
California 87, CS Northridge 56
E. Washington 80, N. Arizona 64
Fresno St. 78, Fresno Pacific 65
Oregon 80, Portland 41
Saint Mary's (Cal) 53, Colorado St. 33
Stanford 78, Arizona 75
Texas State 70, Denver 68
UC Irvine 85, San Diego 53
UC Santa Barbara 75, Pepperdine 63
WOMEN
AP Top 25
No. 1 Stanford 80, USC 60
No. 3 Connecticut 106, Xavier 59
No. 7 Oregon 73, Washington 49
No. 7 Baylor 117, McNeese St. 24
No. 9 Kentucky 98, Wofford 37
No. 11 UCLA 71, California 37
No. 12 Arkansas 80, Little Rock 70
No. 14 Maryland 101, James Madison 59
S. Dakota St. 60, No. 20 Missouri St. 52
Washington St. 61, No. 21 Oregon St. 55
No. 24 DePaul 72, Georgetown 54
Big East
Villanova 73, Creighton 68
Connecticut 106, Xavier 59
DePaul 72, Georgetown 54
Providence 76, St. John's 53
Big Ten
Maryland 101, James Madison 59
Summit League
Missouri 88, Oral Roberts 49
South Dakota State 60, Missouri State 52
Western Illinois 79, Bellarmine 57
Midlands
Briar Cliff 69, Doane 68: Madelyn Deitchler scored 17 points and had the game-winning basket with 6 seconds left for the Chargers, who also got 23 points from Kennedy Benne. Haylee Heits had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers.
High schools
Results Saturday
BOYS
Adams Central 61, Chase County 22
Alliance 61, Sidney 47
Alma 49, Red Cloud 32
Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29
Arlington 53, Tekamah-Herman 22
Aurora 52, Grand Island Northwest 30
Battle Creek 50, West Holt 35
Beatrice 53, Omaha Roncalli 46, OT
Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17
Bennington 69, Crete 43
Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48
Bridgeport 57, Chadron 44
Centennial 36, Superior 35
Centura 53, Ord 36
Colome, S.D. 44, Cody-Kilgore 25
Cozad 57, Ainsworth 50
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53
Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 45
Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 38
Elkhorn Valley 45, Plainview 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51
Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Omaha Skutt 23
Howells/Dodge 66, Clarkson/Leigh 35
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Fullerton 64
Lincoln Christian 51, Fremont Bergan 39
Lincoln Lutheran 60, David City Aquinas 42
Lincoln Pius X 40, Gretna 36
Lincoln Southeast 69, Omaha Westside 45
Loomis 81, Brady 36
Louisville 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 52
Lusk, Wyo. 55, Sioux County 20
McCook 67, Holdrege 43
Mead 73, East Butler 52
Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60
Mitchell 64, Morrill 53
Norfolk 73, North Platte 70
Oakland-Craig 61, Madison 36
Ogallala 59, Hershey 53
Omaha Burke 63, Millard South 53
Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46
Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Lincoln Southwest 67
Papillion-La Vista 72, Fremont 50
Papillion-La Vista South 81, Omaha Northwest 46
Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57
Shelby/Rising City 65, Giltner 31
Shelton 43, Bertrand 34
St. Thomas More, S.D. 67, Scottsbluff 51
Sutton 72, Nebraska Christian 39
Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43
Wayne 55, O'Neill 43
Wilber-Clatonia 37, Fillmore Central 32
York 40, Hastings 28
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47
Cougar Classic
Platteview 54, Blair 43
GIRLS
Ainsworth 47, Cozad 38
Alma 54, Red Cloud 20
Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31
Battle Creek 44, West Holt 31
Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35
Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41
Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17
Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31
CWC 68, Central Valley 23
Centennial 47, Superior 40
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells/Dodge 52
Colome, S.D. 58, Cody-Kilgore 48
Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28
Columbus Scotus 51, West Point-Beemer 41
Creighton 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42
Crete 63, Bennington 37
Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Boyd County 24
Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Mercy 14
Elkhorn Valley 35, Plainview 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51
Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Fremont 72, Papillion-La Vista 71
GI Heartland Lutheran 35, Harvard 25
Grand Island Northwest 50, Aurora 31
Humphrey St. Francis 72, Fullerton 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 36
Kearney 50, Columbus 33
Lincoln Christian 47, Fremont Bergan 26
Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34
Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45
Lincoln Lutheran 37, David City Aquinas 27
Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30
Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29
Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Marian 37
Loomis 47, Brady 17
McCook 34, Holdrege 26
McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28
Mead 48, East Butler 41
Millard South 60, Omaha Burke 17
Morrill 53, Mitchell 45
North Platte 39, Norfolk 24
O'Neill 33, Wayne 25
Oakland-Craig 48, Madison 8
Ogallala 46, Hershey 42
Omaha Central 75, Omaha North 34
Omaha Northwest 63, Papillion-La Vista South 59, OT
Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27
Ord 63, Centura 38
Pleasanton 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Shelby/Rising City 49, Giltner 21
Shelton 42, Bertrand 20
Sidney 67, Alliance 24
Southern 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
St. Thomas More, S.D. 66, Scottsbluff 39
Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6
Wood River 62, Gibbon 26
Wynot 42, Randolph 16
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Hi-Line 38
Cougar Classic
Omaha Gross 58, Omaha Duchesne 33
Hockey
College
NCHC
SATURDAY
North Dakota 2, Minnesota Duluth 1
Denver 3, Western Michigan 3, SO
Colorado College vs. Miami, late
SUNDAY
Denver vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m.
North Dakota vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
USHL
SATURDAY
Tri-City 5, Omaha 1
Lincoln vs. Sioux City, ppd.
Dubuque 6, Team USA 5
Des Moines 2, Fargo 1, OT
Green Bay 5, Youngstown 2
Muskegon 5, Chicago 4
Waterloo 5, Sioux Falls 2
MONDAY
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
Wrestling
College
RESULTS SATURDAY
Concordia Duals
Arizona Christian 27, Concordia 14
Concordia 27, Oklahoma Wesleyan 24
Doane 31, Arizona Christian 15
Doane 28, Texas Wesleyan 17
Doane 38, Williams Baptist 10
Montana St. Northern 22, Doane 21
Montana St. Northern 26, Morningside 18
Montana St. Northern 41, Concordia 3
Morningside 36, Texas Wesleyan 12
Morningside 47, Oklahoma Wesleyan 6
Morningside 21, Arizona Christian 18
Texas Wesleyan 39, Concordia 6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!