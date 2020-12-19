Scoreboard

 Skip to main content
FOOTBALL

NFL agate goes here

FBC score list goes here

bowl glance

BASKETBALL

NBA preseason glance with today’s results and tomorrow’s schedule (no standings)

College basketball

Results Saturday

MEN

AP Top 25

No. 1 Gonzaga 99, No. 3 Iowa 88

No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69

No. 7 Villanova vs. St. Joseph's, late

No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48

No. 15 Florida St. vs. Central Florida, late

No. 20 Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70

No. 22 North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63

Big East

Indiana 68, Butler 60

Villanova vs. St. Joseph's, late

Big Ten

Gonzaga 99, Iowa 88

Indiana 68, Butler 60

Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78

Ohio State 77, UCLA 70

Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48

Summit League

Kansas City 98, Kansas Christian 42

Kansas City 95, Kansas Christian 36

Texas State 70, Denver 68

Midlands

Briar Cliff 81, Doane 65: Quinten Vasa had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Chargers, while Anthony Laravie scored a game-high 25 for the Tigers.

Northwestern 82, Bellevue 79: Alex Van Kalsbeek totaled 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Jemeil King had 19 points and five assists for the Bruins.

Others

East

Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

Hartford 63, Maine 60

Iona 72, Rider 64

La Salle 71, Delaware 61

Marist 61, Manhattan 39

Niagara 81, Fairfield 61

St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69

St. Peter's 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Stony Brook 73, Binghamton 59

Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT

Temple 72, NJIT 60

UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64

South

Alabama A&M 93, South Alabama 90, 2OT

Auburn 77, Troy 41

Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72

Chattanooga 69, UAB 66

ETSU 62, Lee University 53

East Carolina 73, James Madison 64

Flagler 73, North Florida 66

Georgia 83, Cincinnati 68

Georgia Southern 103, FIU 99, 2OT

High Point 71, William & Mary 49

Louisiana Tech 86, Lamar 57

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, McNeese St. 65

Miami 73, Jacksonville 64

N. Kentucky 79, Youngstown St. 64

NC State 69, Campbell 50

Samford 65, Kennesaw St. 63

Southern Miss. 60, Louisiana-Monroe 47

Stetson 95, Carver 51

Tennessee St. 90, Crowley's Ridge 68

The Citadel 91, Longwood 89

Tulane 77, Grambling St. 65

UNC-Greensboro 71, Elon 64

Vanderbilt 59, Radford 50

Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57

W. Kentucky 73, Alabama 71

West Virginia Tech 73, Morgan St. 67

Winthrop 87, Furman 71

Midwest

Akron 93, Malone 83

Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68

Cleveland St. 63, Fort Wayne 61

Dayton 65, Mississippi 62

Ill.-Chicago 74, Oakland 72

Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57

Milwaukee 68, Green Bay 65

Missouri St. 94, Northwestern St. 67

Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57

Wright St. 93, Detroit 70

Southwest

Oklahoma 84, Houston Baptist 65

Sam Houston St. 82, Rice 69

Texas A&M-CC 99, Our Lady of the Lake 72

Far West

CS Bakersfield 87, Saint Katherine 46

California 87, CS Northridge 56

E. Washington 80, N. Arizona 64

Fresno St. 78, Fresno Pacific 65

Oregon 80, Portland 41

Saint Mary's (Cal) 53, Colorado St. 33

Stanford 78, Arizona 75

Texas State 70, Denver 68

UC Irvine 85, San Diego 53

UC Santa Barbara 75, Pepperdine 63

WOMEN

AP Top 25

No. 1 Stanford 80, USC 60

No. 3 Connecticut 106, Xavier 59

No. 7 Oregon 73, Washington 49

No. 7 Baylor 117, McNeese St. 24

No. 9 Kentucky 98, Wofford 37

No. 11 UCLA 71, California 37

No. 12 Arkansas 80, Little Rock 70

No. 14 Maryland 101, James Madison 59

S. Dakota St. 60, No. 20 Missouri St. 52

Washington St. 61, No. 21 Oregon St. 55

No. 24 DePaul 72, Georgetown 54

Big East

Villanova 73, Creighton 68

Connecticut 106, Xavier 59

DePaul 72, Georgetown 54

Providence 76, St. John's 53

Big Ten

Maryland 101, James Madison 59

Summit League

Missouri 88, Oral Roberts 49

South Dakota State 60, Missouri State 52

Western Illinois 79, Bellarmine 57

Midlands

Briar Cliff 69, Doane 68: Madelyn Deitchler scored 17 points and had the game-winning basket with 6 seconds left for the Chargers, who also got 23 points from Kennedy Benne. Haylee Heits had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers.

High schools

Results Saturday

BOYS

Adams Central 61, Chase County 22

Alliance 61, Sidney 47

Alma 49, Red Cloud 32

Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29

Arlington 53, Tekamah-Herman 22

Aurora 52, Grand Island Northwest 30

Battle Creek 50, West Holt 35

Beatrice 53, Omaha Roncalli 46, OT

Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17

Bennington 69, Crete 43

Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48

Bridgeport 57, Chadron 44

Centennial 36, Superior 35

Centura 53, Ord 36

Colome, S.D. 44, Cody-Kilgore 25

Cozad 57, Ainsworth 50

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53

Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 45

Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 38

Elkhorn Valley 45, Plainview 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51

Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Omaha Skutt 23

Howells/Dodge 66, Clarkson/Leigh 35

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Fullerton 64

Lincoln Christian 51, Fremont Bergan 39

Lincoln Lutheran 60, David City Aquinas 42

Lincoln Pius X 40, Gretna 36

Lincoln Southeast 69, Omaha Westside 45

Loomis 81, Brady 36

Louisville 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 52

Lusk, Wyo. 55, Sioux County 20

McCook 67, Holdrege 43

Mead 73, East Butler 52

Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60

Mitchell 64, Morrill 53

Norfolk 73, North Platte 70

Oakland-Craig 61, Madison 36

Ogallala 59, Hershey 53

Omaha Burke 63, Millard South 53

Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46

Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Lincoln Southwest 67

Papillion-La Vista 72, Fremont 50

Papillion-La Vista South 81, Omaha Northwest 46

Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57

Shelby/Rising City 65, Giltner 31

Shelton 43, Bertrand 34

St. Thomas More, S.D. 67, Scottsbluff 51

Sutton 72, Nebraska Christian 39

Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43

Wayne 55, O'Neill 43

Wilber-Clatonia 37, Fillmore Central 32

York 40, Hastings 28

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47

Cougar Classic

Platteview 54, Blair 43

GIRLS

Ainsworth 47, Cozad 38

Alma 54, Red Cloud 20

Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31

Battle Creek 44, West Holt 31

Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35

Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41

Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17

Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31

CWC 68, Central Valley 23

Centennial 47, Superior 40

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells/Dodge 52

Colome, S.D. 58, Cody-Kilgore 48

Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28

Columbus Scotus 51, West Point-Beemer 41

Creighton 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42

Crete 63, Bennington 37

Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Boyd County 24

Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Mercy 14

Elkhorn Valley 35, Plainview 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51

Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Fremont 72, Papillion-La Vista 71

GI Heartland Lutheran 35, Harvard 25

Grand Island Northwest 50, Aurora 31

Humphrey St. Francis 72, Fullerton 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 36

Kearney 50, Columbus 33

Lincoln Christian 47, Fremont Bergan 26

Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34

Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45

Lincoln Lutheran 37, David City Aquinas 27

Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30

Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29

Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Marian 37

Loomis 47, Brady 17

McCook 34, Holdrege 26

McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28

Mead 48, East Butler 41

Millard South 60, Omaha Burke 17

Morrill 53, Mitchell 45

North Platte 39, Norfolk 24

O'Neill 33, Wayne 25

Oakland-Craig 48, Madison 8

Ogallala 46, Hershey 42

Omaha Central 75, Omaha North 34

Omaha Northwest 63, Papillion-La Vista South 59, OT

Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27

Ord 63, Centura 38

Pleasanton 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Shelby/Rising City 49, Giltner 21

Shelton 42, Bertrand 20

Sidney 67, Alliance 24

Southern 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

St. Thomas More, S.D. 66, Scottsbluff 39

Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6

Wood River 62, Gibbon 26

Wynot 42, Randolph 16

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Hi-Line 38

Cougar Classic

Omaha Gross 58, Omaha Duchesne 33

Hockey

College

NCHC

SATURDAY

North Dakota 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

Denver 3, Western Michigan 3, SO

Colorado College vs. Miami, late

SUNDAY

Denver vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

USHL

SATURDAY

Tri-City 5, Omaha 1

Lincoln vs. Sioux City, ppd.

Dubuque 6, Team USA 5

Des Moines 2, Fargo 1, OT

Green Bay 5, Youngstown 2

Muskegon 5, Chicago 4

Waterloo 5, Sioux Falls 2

MONDAY

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

Wrestling

College

RESULTS SATURDAY

Concordia Duals

Arizona Christian 27, Concordia 14

Concordia 27, Oklahoma Wesleyan 24

Doane 31, Arizona Christian 15

Doane 28, Texas Wesleyan 17

Doane 38, Williams Baptist 10

Montana St. Northern 22, Doane 21

Montana St. Northern 26, Morningside 18

Montana St. Northern 41, Concordia 3

Morningside 36, Texas Wesleyan 12

Morningside 47, Oklahoma Wesleyan 6

Morningside 21, Arizona Christian 18

Texas Wesleyan 39, Concordia 6

