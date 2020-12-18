Scoreboard

 Skip to main content
FOOTBALL

BASKETBALL

College basketball

Results Friday

MEN

AP Top 25

No. 8 West Virginia vs. Iowa St., late

No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49

BYU 72, No. 18 San Diego St. 62

Big East

DePaul vs. Xavier, ppd.

Summit League

Drake 75, South Dakota 57

Southern Illinois 62, North Dakota 50 

Midlands

Jamestown 89, Concordia 87, OT

Others

Appalachian State 77, Columbia International 41

Belmont 88, Tennessee State 63

Bowling Green 85, Robert Morris 65

Coastal Carolina 86, Alice Lloyd 63

Davidson 67, Rhode Island 58

Florida Gulf Coast 112, Webber International 39

Gardner-Webb 88, VMI 77

Georgia State 122, Carver 57

Georgia Tech 74, Florida A&M 64

Howard 81, Hampton 76

Iona 70, Rider 56

Little Rock 78, Champion Christian 50

Monmouth 78, St. Peter's 76

Montana 78, Dickinson State 51

Niagara 68, Fairfield 51

North Carolina A&T 91, Greensboro 45

Northern Illinois 64, Chicago State 54

Presbyterian 62, South Carolina State 56

Richmond 75, Loyola Chicago 73

SIU Edwardsville 69, Morehead State 65

Tennessee Martin 69, SE Missouri State 67

Tulsa 82, Northwestern State 55

UNC Wilmington 80, Norfolk State 72

Western Carolina 76, Charleston 70, OT

Western Michigan 76, Central Michigan 61

Wichita State 73, Emporia State 57

WOMEN

AP Top 25

No. 6 Arizona 62, Colorado 59

No. 7 Baylor 136, Northwestern St. 43

No. 13 Mississippi St. 79, Southern 55

No. 22 Texas 101, Drake 80

Big Ten

Michigan State 79, Central Michigan 70

Rutgers 94, Hampton 45

Summit League

Colorado State 79, Denver 61

Midlands

Concordia 55, Jamestown 50

High School

BOYS

Arthur County 52, Minatare 33

Auburn 59, Freeman 23

Aurora 44, York 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Crete 58, Fairbury 41

Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46

Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31

Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Plainview 31

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Bend 55, Omaha Roncalli 51

North Platte 60, Columbus 53

Omaha Central 70, Papillion-La Vista South 69

Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47

Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57

Papillion-La Vista 78, Omaha Northwest 35

Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37

Pleasanton 69, Overton 43

South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44

Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

GIRLS

Auburn 55, Freeman 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42

Bayard 51, Garden County 30

Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39

Boyd County 51, Riverside 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 55, St. Edward 12

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29

Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31

Crete 41, Fairbury 21

Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45

Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36

Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30

East Butler 45, Hampton 26

Elkhorn 56, South Sioux City 43

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17

Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Franklin 37, Deshler 21

Fullerton 62, Twin River 20

Gering 49, Ogallala 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24

Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41

Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21

Homer 55, Norfolk Lutheran 51

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Louisville 52, Johnson County 13

Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28

Mead 56, Omaha Brownell Talbot 35

Meridian 46, Giltner 18

Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48

Mitchell 63, Alliance 20

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Central 49, St. Mary's 34

North Platte 53, Columbus 37

Omaha Central 55, Papillion-La Vista South 47

Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45

Osceola 32, Palmer 28

Papillion-La Vista 69, Omaha Northwest 55

Pleasanton 55, Overton 25

Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29

Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39

Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33

South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30

St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35

Superior 38, Southern Valley 27

Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9

Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31

Wakefield 55, Stanton 36

Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28

Hockey

NCHC

Friday

UNO 6, Western Michigan 5

St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College, late

Saturday

Minnesota Duluth vs. North Dakota, 12:05 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado College vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

USHL

Friday

Omaha 5, Waterloo 2

Team USA 4, Dubuque 1

Green Bay 4, Youngstown 1

Chicago 6, Muskegon 5

Fargo 5, Des Moines 3

Tri-City 2, Sioux City 1

Saturday

Dubuque at Team USA, 3:05 p.m.

Fargo at Des Moines, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Muskegon, 6:10 p.m.

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, ppd.

