Scoreboard

FOOTBALL
BASKETBALL
College basketball
Results Friday
MEN
AP Top 25
No. 8 West Virginia vs. Iowa St., late
No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49
BYU 72, No. 18 San Diego St. 62
Big East
DePaul vs. Xavier, ppd.
Summit League
Drake 75, South Dakota 57
Southern Illinois 62, North Dakota 50
Midlands
Jamestown 89, Concordia 87, OT
Others
Appalachian State 77, Columbia International 41
Belmont 88, Tennessee State 63
Bowling Green 85, Robert Morris 65
Coastal Carolina 86, Alice Lloyd 63
Davidson 67, Rhode Island 58
Florida Gulf Coast 112, Webber International 39
Gardner-Webb 88, VMI 77
Georgia State 122, Carver 57
Georgia Tech 74, Florida A&M 64
Howard 81, Hampton 76
Iona 70, Rider 56
Little Rock 78, Champion Christian 50
Monmouth 78, St. Peter's 76
Montana 78, Dickinson State 51
Niagara 68, Fairfield 51
North Carolina A&T 91, Greensboro 45
Northern Illinois 64, Chicago State 54
Presbyterian 62, South Carolina State 56
Richmond 75, Loyola Chicago 73
SIU Edwardsville 69, Morehead State 65
Tennessee Martin 69, SE Missouri State 67
Tulsa 82, Northwestern State 55
UNC Wilmington 80, Norfolk State 72
Western Carolina 76, Charleston 70, OT
Western Michigan 76, Central Michigan 61
Wichita State 73, Emporia State 57
WOMEN
AP Top 25
No. 6 Arizona 62, Colorado 59
No. 7 Baylor 136, Northwestern St. 43
No. 13 Mississippi St. 79, Southern 55
No. 22 Texas 101, Drake 80
Big Ten
Michigan State 79, Central Michigan 70
Rutgers 94, Hampton 45
Summit League
Colorado State 79, Denver 61
Midlands
Concordia 55, Jamestown 50
High School
BOYS
Arthur County 52, Minatare 33
Auburn 59, Freeman 23
Aurora 44, York 33
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Crete 58, Fairbury 41
Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46
Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31
Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Plainview 31
Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Norris 53, Seward 28
North Bend 55, Omaha Roncalli 51
North Platte 60, Columbus 53
Omaha Central 70, Papillion-La Vista South 69
Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47
Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57
Papillion-La Vista 78, Omaha Northwest 35
Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37
Pleasanton 69, Overton 43
South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44
Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35
GIRLS
Auburn 55, Freeman 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42
Bayard 51, Garden County 30
Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39
Boyd County 51, Riverside 33
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Burwell 55, St. Edward 12
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29
Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31
Crete 41, Fairbury 21
Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45
Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36
Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30
East Butler 45, Hampton 26
Elkhorn 56, South Sioux City 43
Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39
Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17
Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Franklin 37, Deshler 21
Fullerton 62, Twin River 20
Gering 49, Ogallala 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24
Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41
Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21
Homer 55, Norfolk Lutheran 51
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Louisville 52, Johnson County 13
Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29
McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28
Mead 56, Omaha Brownell Talbot 35
Meridian 46, Giltner 18
Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48
Mitchell 63, Alliance 20
Norris 53, Seward 28
North Central 49, St. Mary's 34
North Platte 53, Columbus 37
Omaha Central 55, Papillion-La Vista South 47
Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45
Osceola 32, Palmer 28
Papillion-La Vista 69, Omaha Northwest 55
Pleasanton 55, Overton 25
Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29
Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39
Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33
South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35
Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30
St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35
Superior 38, Southern Valley 27
Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9
Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31
Wakefield 55, Stanton 36
Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35
Hockey
NCHC
Friday
UNO 6, Western Michigan 5
St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College, late
Saturday
Minnesota Duluth vs. North Dakota, 12:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado College vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
USHL
Friday
Omaha 5, Waterloo 2
Team USA 4, Dubuque 1
Green Bay 4, Youngstown 1
Chicago 6, Muskegon 5
Fargo 5, Des Moines 3
Tri-City 2, Sioux City 1
Saturday
Dubuque at Team USA, 3:05 p.m.
Fargo at Des Moines, 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Muskegon, 6:10 p.m.
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, ppd.
