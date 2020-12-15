Scott Frost, Huskers 'feel great' about 2021 class, prepared for a drama-free signing day (copy)

For the first time, Nebraska football will still be preparing for a game when it signs a recruiting class.

Fortunately for the Huskers, most of the work on their 2021 group has been done for a while.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period, and NU will likely enjoy a relatively drama-free experience. The program has already secured 20 public commitments — 19 high-school players and graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic from Northern Iowa. Most of them came on board weeks or months ago.

“We did a good job getting the majority of the people we want to get signed committed and feel great about the group that we think we're going to sign on Wednesday,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday. “With all the other pieces we've added and the overall improvement of talent, this group has a chance to make us even better and make us special.”

The haul thus far is ranked 22nd nationally by 247Sports and 18th by Rivals. Nebraska can sign as many as 25 players in the class, per NCAA rules, but Frost indicated the program would likely save a few scholarships to either mine the transfer portal or award to deserving walk-ons next year. NU under Frost has found impact transfers in previous seasons, most notably eventual captain and defensive lineman Darrion Daniels in 2019.