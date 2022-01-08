Second Iowa man gets 20 years in prison for gun, drugs found in traffic stop near Lincoln

Post in November sentenced Pope to 35 to 48 years on the gun charge and one to two years more on the marijuana charge. Thursday, the district court judge sentenced Samuels to 10 to 15 years on the gun charge and 10 to 11 years for possessing marijuana, both enhanced by the habitual criminal designation.

Michael Kosmicki, Samuels' attorney, described the prosecution's use of the enhancement in this case as one that goes against the intent of the law.

In Nebraska, prosecutors can seek the enhancement if a defendant has been convicted of two previous felonies of any variety in any state. Kosmicki said the legal device, which takes the sentencing power out a judge's hands by introducing a 10-year minimum, was only created for "the worst of the worst" criminals.

"It's not the court's fault," Kosmicki said. "The judge's hands are tied. ... What happens is it's used a lot in non-violent cases, like these drug cases and property crimes and things like that.

"So it's the prosecutors using it not for the worst of the worst. They kind of use it whenever they find out someone has two prior convictions on anything."