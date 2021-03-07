Seed Share Omaha event is March 20

It feels like it’s been an incredibly long time coming, but the first day of spring is just a couple of weeks away! However, until I’m absolutely positive that winter is well behind us, I’ll continue to distract myself with visions of green grass and planters freshly filled with potting soil, eagerly awaiting seeds to nurture and grow.
You can celebrate spring’s arrival by participating in the seventh annual Seed Share Omaha presented by The Big Garden, Big Muddy Urban Farm, City Sprouts and Omaha Public Library (OPL).
The March 20 event is an opportunity to connect with your neighbors, share open-pollinated seeds ready for planting, and help strengthen local food security. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, 2221 N. 24th St. Participants will receive a packet of Omaha’s 2021 Seed of the Year, to be announced that day.
For more details, including how to share seeds from your garden that day, visit omahalibrary.org/events.
OPL has a number of resources on garden planning and preparation available year-round.
The Common Soil Seed Library is a community space for sharing open-pollinated seeds and gaining awareness and information about gardening and seed saving.
Find the seed catalog at omahalibrary.org/seed-library or on the MyOPL app. Simply browse the listing and make your selection (you’re limited to 15 seed packets per month) and place a hold to have the packets sent to your local branch. You may also browse the collection in person at the Benson, Bess Johnson Elkhorn, Millard and South Omaha branches.
The seed collection depends on donations and seasonality. You’ll see different seeds available at different times, so check in frequently to see what’s available. Interested in donating seeds? The instructions are under the FAQ tab.
OPL also has books and DVDs on beginning gardening, gardening with kids, companion planting, gardening safety, seed starting and saving, and more. Visit omahalibrary.org/seed-library to browse curated lists by topic, or search the catalog by typing “gardening” in the subject field. To see the newest offerings, sort the results by “date acquired.”
For more structured assistance in planning a garden, consider signing up for a six-week online course offered through Gale Courses. Sessions start monthly and registration is free using your library card.
Learn which type of garden is right for you, and how to grow delicious, nutritious fruits and vegetables in your own backyard in “Start Your Own Edible Garden.”
To turn your love of plants into an enjoyable and profitable home business, try “Growing Plants for Fun and Profit.”
Visit omahalibrary.org/resource and select “Gale Courses” to browse classes and enroll. The next session starts March 17.
Don’t forget another great resource: OPL librarians. OPL Urban Gardening Librarian Paul Christopherson at Benson Library is happy to help connect you with the resources to grow what you want in whatever space you may have, and OPL staff are always available to answer questions or offer direction to nurture the budding gardener in all of us. Call or stop by your local branch, or use the AskOPL feature on OPL’s website to get started.
As the great Roman orator Cicero said, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”
The author is executive director of the Omaha Public Library.