Seed Share Omaha event is March 20

Find the seed catalog at omahalibrary.org/seed-library or on the MyOPL app. Simply browse the listing and make your selection (you’re limited to 15 seed packets per month) and place a hold to have the packets sent to your local branch. You may also browse the collection in person at the Benson, Bess Johnson Elkhorn, Millard and South Omaha branches.

The seed collection depends on donations and seasonality. You’ll see different seeds available at different times, so check in frequently to see what’s available. Interested in donating seeds? The instructions are under the FAQ tab.

OPL also has books and DVDs on beginning gardening, gardening with kids, companion planting, gardening safety, seed starting and saving, and more. Visit omahalibrary.org/seed-library to browse curated lists by topic, or search the catalog by typing “gardening” in the subject field. To see the newest offerings, sort the results by “date acquired.”

For more structured assistance in planning a garden, consider signing up for a six-week online course offered through Gale Courses. Sessions start monthly and registration is free using your library card.