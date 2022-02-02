Self-driving big-rigs will haul freight in Arizona

"This groundbreaking autonomous driving technology and our partnership provide us a significant opportunity to scale the technology in our network, proactively reducing global supply chain congestion," Kenny Rocker, executive vice president of marketing and sales at Union Pacific, said in a statement.

In the self-driving technology world, there are five levels of autonomy. At Level 4, no human is required to be in the vehicle. But it can only operate along predefined, mapped routes — which TuSimple has done between Tucson and Phoenix.

In its seven driver-out runs to date, TuSimple has deployed a car that trails the and monitors the truck. It also has a survey vehicle six or so miles ahead. Law enforcement has joined in unmarked vehicles.

The trips have taken place in dense early evening traffic and included there-and-back operations on the same night. TuSimple plans to continue proving out its technology by including daytime runs and new routes.

The company expects its operations to be commercially viable on a large scale by the end of 2023, and it has targeted the Texas triangle between Houston, Dallas and San Antonio as one of several areas for expansion.