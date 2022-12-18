Sen. Ernie Chambers and the Omaha World-Herald

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

“There have always been debates on how much news coverage to spend on Ernie. Reporters either had too much of him, or they felt like they needed to write about everything he was doing." – a Lincoln-based journalist

Former Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers made for good copy.

If they wanted to, reporters at the Omaha World-Herald could have published stories nearly every day of any legislative session about the often-provocative long-serving state legislator, a journalist for the paper said.

But other things were happening in the Unicameral. Devoting space to whatever controversial action or remark Chambers launched would often be the opposite of "serving readers' needs," said the journalist, who asked not to be named.

Chambers had garnered attention in the late 1960s in Omaha as an activist and unsuccessful candidate for school board, but he drew the most notice after he won election to the legislature in the fall of 1970. He won in a time of heightened racial tension in the city and state.

Throughout the period, the adjective most often applied to him in coverage in the World-Herald was “black,” at first with a lowercase “b” and more recently with the capitalized term “Black.” Jokingly, the 84-year-old Chambers recently asked in an interview whether that was a sign of the newspaper’s growing appreciation of him.

As the only person of color sitting in the legislature for many years, however, he wore the adjective proudly. Others whom the paper quoted highlighted it, too.

After Chambers was sworn into the legislature in 1971, the World-Herald quoted former North High assistant principal and UNO professor Ken Burkholder praising him and a former leader of the Omaha chapter of the Black Panther Party member, Eddie Bolden.

“People like Ernie Chambers and Eddie Bolden serve a purpose by continually reminding white people that they got us out of the tree and we're not going back,” Burkholder said. “We want the same things as white people do — self-respect and the freedom to live in a nice home, drive a nice car and see that our kids get a good education.”

Soon, Chambers became someone whom readers of the World-Herald would read about much later — in 2020 — as "once-in-a-lifetime-lawmaker." In part, he earned the moniker because of his long tenure representing North Omaha in the Unicameral, a total of 46 years, albeit with a break when term limits kept him out for one four-year stretch.

After Nebraska voters ushered in term limits in 2000, legislators were restricted to two consecutive four-year terms. Chambers served first from 1971 to 2009 and then again from 2013 to 2021.

“Ernie Chambers is an exception as most people don't stay in office for any longer than two terms,” said Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Willa Cather Professor at the Political Science Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

At the end of his time in politics, the paper wrote effusively about him.

In a retrospective on his career headlined “‘Once-in-a-lifetime lawmaker’ Ernie Chambers winds down historic career in Nebraska legislature,” World-Herald reporter Martha Stoddard described Chambers as "the most famous man in Nebraska and one of the state's most influential figures."

In the Aug. 9, 2020, piece, she touched on Chambers' clothing choices, which were unusual for a state senator, as a way to describe his personality and approach to work. "He stood out in other ways, too, from wearing short-sleeved sweatshirts and jeans every day to taking up issues others feared to touch," Stoddard wrote.

“I know I’m the most feared and most hated man in this state,” Stoddard quoted him as saying. “I know that and it doesn’t mean anything to me because my life is not based on whether people approve of what I do or agree with what I do.”

As the only "non-white senator in the Legislature" for the most of his career, Chambers thrived politically in the state, where even nowadays, a Lincoln-based journalist said, “being Black and running for [the state’s] office can certainly be a handicap.”

“I would argue that [race] is always an undercurrent in any coverage that the Omaha World-Herald has of him,” added Tim Anderson, a former editor at the paper and former associate professor in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “So, I was kind of surprised at how, really, there's no mention whatsoever of race in the [retrospective] profile.”

Yet some Nebraskans, including the World-Herald’s former columnist Geitner Simmons, wish that Chambers had won the gubernatorial race when he ran for the second time [Chambers also ran unsuccessfully in 1974] in 1994 in part because of racial matters. “I had made a mental note long ago about how interesting the concept of Ernie Chambers and his capabilities being the governor of Nebraska,” Simmons said.

In a Dec. 23, 2021, column, Simmons imagined an alternate history in which Gov. Chambers would mandate an "affirmative action traffic stops" for the Omaha Police Department, requiring "every fifth car driven in the city by a White person [to be] pulled over by an Omaha police officer and their car searches under ‘probable cause.’”

In reality, in the last bill of his career, Chambers pushed for and won a measure that required sheriffs and other law enforcement officers to take two hours of anti-bias and implicit bias training every year.

World-Herald editorialists praised his bill. They said it was “long past time” for the change and called on the Legislature to take “at least one easy step” and pass the measure. The legislators did so in July 2020.

***

First and foremost, Chambers sought to give voice to the needs of his North Omaha constituents, the likely reason they returned him to office so often. He remained a man of the community — even though he had trained at Creighton University as a lawyer, he worked in the area as a barber.

“Any person running for the office needs only the votes of the people in their district — they have to appeal to them. Ernie Chambers has done that very effectively,” Theiss-Morse said.

As Stoddard wrote in her review of Chambers’ career, he stood for “the least, the last and the lost” and was always willing “to follow his conscience." He also often wrote letters to the editor and commentaries for the paper.

He also made himself readily available to journalists.

“If the [World-Herald's] opinions were opposed to his, he would probably consider that coverage not as good in terms of the editorial side,” said Steve Jordon, a former reporter and editor at the paper. “Generally, he got along with most reporters and he was always available to answer questions and give interviews. Mostly, because he wants to get his viewpoint out.”

***

But Chambers also was often blasted for comments that often seemed deliberately provocative and hyperbolic. In 2016, for instance, he drew attacks when he compared American police forces to ISIS. This comparison raised many eyebrows, especially from Chambers' colleagues on the legislative floor.

At first, the World-Herald ignored his remark, but once it was picked up by other state and national outlets and the paper drew heat on social media for not reporting it, the paper pursued the story. Criticizing Chambers’ rhetoric, it published a brief editorial saying that "police officers are not the equivalent of a terrorist group that beheads and burns its captives alive."

The paper also published an article by Paul Hammel and Martha Stoddard that chastised him. The reporters referred to people saying that Chambers “should speak his mind but choose his words more carefully” and suggesting that Nebraska “senators need to condemn others, not just [Chambers], when they make ‘inartful’ statements.”

Chambers said he believes “some people at the Omaha World-Herald felt it was their job to undermine” what he did and cast him as someone “insignificant, inconsequential, a big mouth.”

Others, however, had fewer worries about his rhetoric.

"People get heated in discussions and I definitely understand his point about police being 'his ISIS,'" Jordon said. The former journalist said Chambers was trying to make a point about the importance of legislation he was pushing.

For his part, Chambers mostly shrugged off attacks, saying they added to his status.

“Every now and then I'd write a little thing to the paper and tell them how unfair their coverage was,” said Chambers. “I didn’t spend a lot of time worrying about it, but I needed to let other people know if something was untrue.”

Chambers fascinated some journalists at the Omaha newspaper, especially those who tried to get behind his aggressive persona.

“Sometimes he will say things that are designed to provoke a reaction in one way or another,” said the Lincoln-based reporter. “When covering Nebraska politics for an extended period of time and working with him directly, you learn that there are multiple sides to the senator: [Chambers] can be personal, write poetry, or talk about anything from history to the Godzilla movies.”

***

Certainly, Chambers could be provocative. In late July 2020, on the floor of the legislature, Chambers deeply offended conservative Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and drew blasts from Republicans from Gov. Ricketts on down.

Chambers, a longtime independent, was angry about a campaign flyer for Slama aimed at tarring Slama’s Republican opponent, Janet Palmtag, by tying her to Chambers. The Nebraska Republican Party paid for the ad, which claimed that Palmtag sided “with Lincoln liberals, atheists and radical extremists,” featuring photos of Palmtag and Chambers.

Chambers has not confirmed or denied he was an atheist. However, in 2007, he sued God, charging the Divine with "making and continuing to make terroristic threats of grave harm to innumerable persons, including constituents of Plaintiff who Plaintiff has the duty to represent." His lawsuit said God has caused "fearsome floods, egregious earthquakes, horrendous hurricanes, terrifying tornadoes, pestilential plagues, ferocious famines, devastating droughts, genocidal wars, birth defects and the like."

Chambers, whose father was a minister, said he was making a point about the filing of frivolous lawsuits.

Years before, he also famously filed suit to end the legislature’s practice of having a chaplain, paid with public funds, offer prayers in its sessions. Chambers won at the district and appeals court levels, but his opponents took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Chambers in 1983 lost in a 6-3 decision.

He was honored for such efforts by the Freedom From Religion Foundation in 2015.

In the flap with Slama, Chambers called on Slama to apologize to Palmtag. As reported in the World-Herald by Paul Hammel, Chambers also warned that if Slama continued to engage in “dirty politics,” she should not be surprised if people repeat rumors about why she was appointed by Ricketts. Chambers called her a young woman with little life experience, according to Hammel’s report.

As the World-Herald reported, on the floor of the Legislature, Slama criticized Chambers for “disgusting behavior that deserved to be called out” for repeating rumors that she was appointed because of “favors of the flesh.” The paper reported that among those defending Slama was Nebraska’s first lady, Susanne Shore, who wrote a letter to The World-Herald that called Chambers’ comments “horrifying” and “insulting.”

Dave Welch, Chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party, agreed that the anti-Palmtag flyer was in poor taste and ultimately “crossed the line,” according to a report by Hammel.

It was reported that Chambers "mentioned the relationship between Thomas Jefferson and a black slave, Sally Hemings — who bore several of Jefferson's children — and then asked what if he used Slama in a similar way."

Following the incident and in light of Slama's response, Chambers took the floor again the following Tuesday. He said he would make no apologies.

For her part, Slama declined to discuss the matter in March 2022.

“I am entirely disinterested in participating,” she said in an email. She called the World-Herald “one of the most biased propaganda machines in Nebraska, evidenced by their coverage of Sen. Chambers' comments about raping me on the floor of the Legislature.”

***

For decades, Chambers confronted or shook off his critics, whether politicians or journalists.

“The criticisms that [reporters] make of me don’t have much impact because if people feel good – they’ll say good things. And if they feel bad, they’ll say bad things,” Chambers said. “But words are just words. And that’s how I am different: I don’t do what I do to please people. I don't swallow the praise and I'm not sidetracked by the criticism.”

By staying in the news, though, Chambers may have helped insured his frequent reelections.

“Every controversial thing that someone does has to be put into the context of everything else that they’ve done,” said Theiss-Morse. “If [a politician] says or does something controversial to the public at large, it might not be interpreted that way among their constituents.”

` ***

It is difficult to say if the Omaha World-Herald was fair, on balance, to Chambers over his half-a-century career. Certainly, he made enemies in the legislature and the paper quoted them. It also quoted his supporters.

His "detractors assume we do not write the fair stories about Ernie, or write nothing about Ernie, or that we write critical stories about him all the time," Anderson said. "He's a guy that has been important for the state, that's for sure, yet we would never have term-limited state senators if it wasn't for Ernie irritating many people by constantly getting elected and being finally able to get some things done that the other side wasn't in favor of."

Over the years, though, the newspaper moved far from describing the man solely by his race and upbringing to acknowledging his accomplishments. And, for his part, Chambers said the coverage improved over time.

“It’s been very unfair and twisted but it got better over years,” Chambers said.

Others agreed.

"I suppose with him saying that newspaper is 'getting better' means by inference that they were worse back when," said former staffer Jordon.

But in the early days, the times of heightened racial tension, Chambers had plenty of critics at the newspaper.

“I would say that's true. I worked at the World-Herald back in the 1980s, for five years and Senator Chambers was just a thorn in the World-Herald’s side,” Anderson said. “They just couldn't understand him, couldn't get any of the points he was trying to make and, I think, were opposed to almost everything he did.”